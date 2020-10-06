Basketball season may not tip off until November, but the Lady Wildcats made the announcement in late September that Kailyn Farrell will be donning the number 22 this coming season, in honor of former THS Head Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Taylor.
“It truly is an honor for me to be able to wear the 22 jersey this year,” Farrell said. “I didn’t personally know Mr. Taylor, but when you talk about the legacies of Tullahoma basketball, his name is definitely brought up. I’ve heard so many stories of how great of a person and coach that he was, so it means a lot to me to be able to represent him this year.”
Taylor, 43, died in December 2016 after a long battle with cancer. He spent 11 years in charge of the THS boys’ basketball program, departing Tullahoma in 2012, in order to return to the sidelines for his alma mater, Franklin County.
In his time spent as a player and coach, Taylor was described as hard-nosed, unafraid and somebody who loved the game of basketball.
During his final season at helm of the Tullahoma program in 2012, Taylor led his team to a District 8-AAA Tournament Championship, the school’s first in 33 years. That year’s squad went on to finish with an overall record of 20-9.
However, Taylor saw his time on the bench limited while he battled colon cancer. He returned to the sidelines that season after the disease went into remission.
In the spring of 2012, Taylor, a 1992 Franklin County High School graduate, was hired as the Rebels’ head boys’ basketball coach. However, the cancer returned while Taylor was at Franklin County, causing him to miss the majority of the 2015-16 season and he did not coach at all in 2016.
As a player, Taylor was a standout for the Rebels from 1989 until 1992. While at Franklin County, he received numerous accolades, including being an honorable mention for the McDonald’s All-American team during his senior season.
He additionally set the single-game school record for points, putting up 41 against Riverdale in the region tournament.
After graduating from Franklin County, Taylor became the first – and to date, the only – Rebel to play basketball at the Division I level, playing for Samford University.
In December 2016, shortly before his death, Taylor’s No. 22 jersey was retired during a ceremony at Franklin County High School during a matchup against Tullahoma. Taylor was not in attendance at the ceremony, due to his health.
While searching for a way to honor Taylor’s legacy, the Lady Wildcats’ coaching staff spoke with his wife, Stacy Taylor, and announced a competition for the No. 22 jersey back before the 2018-19 season. Macey Bowman was selected by her teammates to represent Taylor that inaugural year, before McKenna Buckner was voted by her peers to wear the jersey last season.
During the offseason, Farrell was unanimously chosen by her teammates to wear the jersey this coming year. Farrell will also be the first senior to don the jersey, after Bowman and Buckner were selected as juniors.
“It means the world to me,” Farrell said. “I love my teammates and would do anything for them and they know that. Being a senior isn’t always easy, sometimes you have to do the dirty work that nobody else is willing to do and I’m fine with that.”
As a senior, Farrell has started to embrace the leadership role, according to THS Head Coach Cody McMurtry. In the past, the Lady Wildcat forward has been a leader by example. However this preseason, she’s been more vocal on and off the floor.
“She’s taken that leadership to heart,” McMurtry said. “She’s trying to get kids on the team to show up for shooting and organize workouts outside of what we were doing. She’s getting recruited by a lot of colleges and some of the coaches told her that they want to see more leadership from her on the floor. So, she took that to heart.”
That ability to be more vocal this preseason didn’t happen overnight. According to Farrell, she worked with Buckner so the duo could be floor generals this coming year.
“McKenna makes that aspect of being a leader a lot easier. She pushes me to be my best all the time and I thank her for that. We definitely still have work to do, but I’m very excited to see what this season holds for us. We just have to keep working hard and continue to compete every day. I wouldn’t be the person I am right now without this team and I want to thank them for pushing me to be my best.”
During the summer, Farrell received a special invite and was selected to take part in the “Best of the Best” workout by TN Report. The workout was held at Middle Tennessee Christian School on Aug. 29.
As a junior, Farrell was second in scoring for the Lady Wildcats, netting 15 points per game. She also averaged 7.9 rebounds a game, while adding 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest as she established herself as one of the top players in the state.
“Best of the Best was a lot of fun, it was fun to be around a new atmosphere of competitors,” Farrell said. “The gym was packed with highly-respected coaches and players from all over Tennessee. It was definitely an experience to remember. I not only learned a lot about the game of basketball, but my mental toughness was definitely challenged and I’m grateful I had that eye opening experience.”
Tullahoma will officially tipoff the regular season on Nov. 17 when it heads to White County. According to Farrell, she and the rest of the Lady Wildcats are ready for that matchup.
“We’re all extremely excited about this season. At one point we didn’t even know if we would have one, so I feel like that made us go harder this offseason. You see people getting in the gym more and really taking advantage of the opportunities we have now.
“Obviously, we want to make it to state this year and I truly believe we can do that when we play how we’re capable of playing. But, there’s still a lot we have to work on from here until Nov. 17. The biggest thing for us is to go 100 percent all the time, so when season gets here it’ll be a breeze. I love my team and I’m super excited to play with them this year.”