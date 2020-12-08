Kailyn Farrell exploded for 35 points and the Tullahoma girls basketball team went on to secure a 69-57 win at Huntland on Friday night.
Farrell put up a double-double in the victory after adding 12 rebounds. She connected on 86 percent of her shots during the contest, including knocking down four 3-pointers.
After leading 30-26 at halftime, Tullahoma began to pull away in the third quarter and grabbed a 51-38 advantage at the end of the period. Farrell scored 15 of the Lady Wildcats’ 21 third-quarter points, and buried a two 3-pointerss and four other field goals.
McKenna Buckner and Lucy Nutt each scored three points for Tullahoma in the third period. Buckner hit a 3-pointer, while Nutt added a field goal and a free throw.
Seven Lady Wildcats got into the scoring column in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Farrell once again led Tullahoma with six points in the final period. Liv Bowen netted three points, while Buckner, Charleigh Scott, Sierra Neese and Baylee Buchanan each scored two points. Eleanor Fults added a free throw before the quarter concluded.
During the first half on Friday, Tullahoma found itself in a close battle with Huntland and led 12-8 after one quarter. Both Neese and Farrell put up five points in the opening quarter. Neesee hit a 3-pointer and added a pair of free throws, while Farrell hit two shots and added a free throw of her own.
Nutt went on to add a pair of free throws to round out the scoring for Tullahoma in the opening quarter.
Tullahoma followed that by scoring 18 points in the second-quarter. However, Huntland stayed close and trailed 30-26 at the break.
Farrell put up nine points in the second period, after she hit a pair of 3-pointers, another field goal and a free throw. Morgan Carr also drained a 3-pointer, while Nutt hit three free throws in the period. Lily Melton knocked down a shot, while Scott also added a free throw of her own.
After Farrell put up her 35 points, Nutt added eight points for the Lady Wildcats.
Neese scored seven points, while Buckner finished with five points. Scott, Carr and Bowen each finished with three points. Melton and Buchanan each had two points, while Fults added a free throw.
Tullahoma (3-2) was next scheduled to head to Franklin County Tuesday to open up District 8-AAA play. As of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to head to Lincoln County on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.