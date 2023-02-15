Xavier Ferrell had a career night to finish the regular season, scoring 17 points as Tullahoma finished the season strong beating Lincoln County 50-46 on Senior Night.
The win cemented Tullahoma in fifth place in the district tournament that began Tuesday night in Spring Hill. The results of the first round matchup were not available at press time.
Ferrell started out strong with five points in the first. Austin Tinnon was actually the leading scorer; however, in the first as he had six. Ethan Hargrove and DeAndre Jenkins both added a pair to the cause as the ‘Cats kept things tight, trailing 16-15 after one. Jackson Mullins was the big man on campus for Lincoln as he had eight of his team high 15 points in the first period to spur on the Falcons.
Both teams cooled off offensively in the second period with Ferrell getting six of his team’s nine second period points. Five of those points were from the free throw line as he went a perfect five-for-five from the stripe during the second. Jaiden Sanchez added a two to the cause while Hargrove hit a free throw to help the ‘Cats outscore the Falcons 9-8 in the second. The teams went to the locker room tied at 24.
The Falcons gained the advantage in the third as both teams began hitting shots. Lincoln County was able to explode with a trio of 3-pointers to help push their lead to four by the end of the third. Tullahoma was led by Sanchez who had five in the third. Ferrell and Hargrove both added four and Jenkin had a two.
Down 43-39 going into the final frame, the Wildcats came alive while the Falcons crashed with the visitors only mustering three points in the fourth. Meanwhile, Keegan Taylor hit a big 3-pointer while Jenkins had a deuce and a pair of free throws Hargrove and Ferrell both were two-for-two from the stripe.
The win kept Tullahoma ahead of Lincoln County in the final district standings with the Falcons occupying the cellar by themselves. Page won the regular season district title going away as they were a perform 10-0 in district for the season.