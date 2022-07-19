Tullahoma’s first family of wrestling said their final goodbye to Tullahoma after taking jobs at Cleveland High School. After 11 years in Tullahoma, Al and Jenna Morris have moved back to Al’s hometown.
“We will never take our time in Tullahoma, the relationships we built, and the experiences we gained for granted,” Jenna said. “Tullahoma is a special place to raise a family, and we are grateful it has been so good to us and our family.”
As coaches, Tullahoma city school staff members and active members in the Tullahoma community, they have both changed many lives in their time in Tullahoma. Many people from the community spoke up about how the family as a whole has touched their lives.
Wrestling assistant coach Jeff Lester said that Al and Jenna are both hard working and have changed Tullahoma forever.
“Al and Jenna Morris have worked tirelessly over the past ten years guiding the Tullahoma Wrestling program and more importantly supporting and advocating for the Tullahoma community,” Lester said.
In his time as a coach, Al has led many wrestlers to state competition and has also led the team as a whole to many state duals appearances. Al has also had ten wrestlers qualify for state individuals two years out of his 11 at Tullahoma. He also recorded more than 100 career wins.
Assistant Coach and state medalist Elijah Cowan thanked Al for all of his time he invested in him. Cowan graduated in 2021 and was a state medalist under Al’s direction. He took the assistant coaching job at the start of the 2022 season.
“Thank you for all your time you invested in me and helping me grow to who I am. I have told people again and again that Tullahoma wrestling has my heart for sure, but it definitely wouldn’t be what it is without you and Jenna,” Cowan said.
The girls wrestling program began in 2016 when Jenna took on the challenge of finding enough girls to give the sport a try. Haley Roberts was one of the first girls to sign up for the team. Roberts had been wrestling before the program began, but under Jenna’s direction Roberts was able to be put on the medals board in the Welch Wrestling Center.
“Mrs. Morris changed my life in exponential ways. We both opened windows of opportunities for each other over the years,” Roberts said. “Mrs. Morris is like no other. She was an asset to Tullahoma High School, the athletic program and the Tullahoma community.”
As a coach, Jenna was named the High School Girls Head Coach of the Year for Tennessee, then was chosen as the South East Regional Coach of the Year in 2020.
Off the mat, Jenna was an influential teacher in the classroom. Jenna was recognized as Tullahoma City Schools Teacher of the Year in 2017.
“The students would talk to me about how great of a teacher Mrs. Morris is. It is an even bigger loss for our school system to lose such a spectacular teacher like Jenna,” Athletic Director John Olive said. “The two work great together and I wish them well.”
Olivia Hogan had Jenna as a teacher and coach. Hogan was one the girl’s state medalists and also was a four year wrestler.
“Jenna is one of the people I look up to most. She influenced my career choice and I’ve looked up to her for many years,” Hogan said. “Coach Al and Coach Jenna have always treated me like family and I’ve spent a lot of time with them the last four years.”
Hogan is continuing her wrestling and academic career at Cumberland University. She plans to study English to become a teacher and a wrestling coach to follow in Jenna’s footsteps.
Due to Al and Jenna getting their new positions at Cleveland High School during the TSSAA dead period, they were unable to speak with their wrestlers. Most of the wrestlers found out about their departure from the school’s website when their positions were posted.
“Unfortunately, we did not get to tell our wrestlers before they posted our coaching positions. We were told they would wait for the announcement from Cleveland so we could meet with our wrestlers and handle it in a professional manner. That was disappointing, but as we’ve said before, everything in life does not happen the way it should,” Al said.
When asked by The News about the timing of the announcement, a school system spokesperson said they handled their departure under normal protocol and human resources posted the positions when they became available.
Regardless of how the news broke, they both wish their wrestlers the best in the future.
“I want the girls that I have coached to always remember the important lessons we preached in the program. I want them to always be the most dedicated person in the room, the hardest worker in the room, the most resilient person in the room, and the fiercest female in the room,” Jenna said. “I want them to always carry with them how brave, strong, and courageous they are and to always fight for themselves.”
Al believes that both programs will triumph after this small step back.
“These kids are Tullahoma Tough and will prevail. That wrestling program is special and the kids that come through it will become better people because of it. I am grateful to have had an opportunity to be a part of it,” Al said. “The program is bigger than one or two people. I expect everyone will stick together and keep moving forward.”
After 11 years in the Tullahoma community, the decision to leave was not taken lightly.
“Without question, leaving these wrestlers and the relationships we’ve built in Tullahoma was a hard decision. After 11 years of dedicating our family to the kids of the Tullahoma Wrestling program and the community, we made a decision to benefit our family,” Al said.
The opportunity was exactly what the Morris’s were looking for their family.
“Al is from Cleveland, so this allows us to return to his hometown and family. We spent the first five years of our marriage in Cleveland and loved it. We know our kids will be provided with valuable opportunities while still being surrounded by close family and friends,” Jenna said.
Al has taken the athletic director position at Cleveland High School, and Jenna has taken an English teaching position.
“Cleveland High School has a rich history of excellence across all sports. It is exciting to take what we have done in Tullahoma and help provide opportunities for athletes in multiple sports and areas,” Jenna said. “It’s just really exciting for Al to lead the charge of coaches to pull an entire athletic department together and work towards common goals for all.”
The Morris’ leave behind two state ranked programs, but look forward to their new chapter.