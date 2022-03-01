The Tullahoma girl’s wrestling team had a long weekend on the mat. The team took ten wrestlers to state and came out with four state medalists. The Lady Wildcats went up against the best wrestlers in the state and Isabel Petty, Olivia Hogan, Laken Potter and Payton Agnell were able to stand on the podium at the end of the weekend.
Payton Agnell started off the weekend for the Lady Wildcats with a pin fall win in the first period. Agnell went on to win by a 2-1 decision in the quarterfinals to make it to the semifinals undefeated. She lost in the semifinals by fall in the first period. Agnell worked back in consolation. She won her consolation semifinal match by a 13-2 major decision. Agnell lost her third place match by just one point. She lost to Kiley Mcnerney by a 3-2 decision but took home fourth place.
“This is Payton’s fourth year wrestling, and her experience is carrying her a long way. She puts in the work year-round to get better. She understands this sport is unforgiving, and she must work for and earn everything that comes her way. She has definitely worked hard and earned it,” Head Coach Jenna Morris said about her sophomore wrestler.
Laken Potter was the next Lady Wildcat to place. Potter won her first match by a pin fall in the first period. Potter lost her quarterfinal match to Gracie Tuberville from Montgomery Central High School. Tuberville defeated Potter by an 8-4 decision. Potter fought back in consolation and pinned her second and third round opponents. Potter lost in the consolation semifinals and was placed in the fifth place match. Potter fell to Tuberville by a pin in the third period to take sixth place.
“Laken Potter has always been an unsung stud on our team. She has gotten injured every year and missed a lot of time on the mat. She actually got a concussion in December this year and missed almost six weeks of wrestling. Once she came back from concussion protocol, her mindset changed. All the coaches could see how much Laken wanted her name on the state medalist board. She quietly became one of the hardest workers in the room, and I’m thrilled she gained the title of ‘state medalist’. I expect her to keep that mindset in the off-season and work to improve next year. She has the ability to be a state champion,” Morris said.
State returners and seniors Olivia Hogan and Isabel Petty were able to add their name to the state medalist board once again.
Hogan was able to win her first two matches by fall. Hogan lost by a 6-2 decision in the semifinal bout to bump to the consolation bracket. Hogan won by a 12-1 major decision in the consolation semifinal to end up in the third place match. Hogan lost by a 6-1 decision, and settled for a fourth place medal. She placed fifth last year in the 132 weight class.
Petty placed fourth once again this year. She won by a pin fall in the first 25 seconds during her first match. Petty fell to Trinity Lynn from Gibbs High School to be bumped to consolation rounds. Petty pinned all of her consolation opponents to land herself the third place match once again. Petty fell to Aryianna Anderson in the first period.
“I wish we would have had one or two more walk away with a medal, but the state tournament has a way of humbling you. I’m proud of what all the girls have done this historic season. We qualified for the state duals for the first time ever; we sent ten wrestlers to the state tournament, breaking the previous record of seven; and we walked away with four state medalists,” Morris said about this season.
The wrestlers will take a short break after this season and start right into the offseason. The off season is set for the wrestlers to better their mechanics and keep the intensity.
“As always, we will provide the wrestlers with off-season opportunities. There is always a coach opening up the gym three to four times a week for those seeking to get better. We also plan on attending and hosting a lot of camps and tournaments this summer. The thing with this sport is the ones who put the work in during the off-season will reap the benefits of their hard work once the next season starts,” Morris said about the off-season opportunities coming up. “The opportunities are always there; it’s on each individual to dedicate himself or herself, and if they do, the ones with state medals around their neck are proof that champions are made in the off-season.”