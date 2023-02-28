Tullahoma wrestlers brought home hardware this past weekend as four Wildcat grapplers medaled in the state championships.
Cody Agnell finished fifth, Caleb Adkins fifth, Conner Avans fifth and Robert Tatum sixth during the state championship rounds in Franklin. Tullahoma sent a total of 12 wrestlers, six boys and six girls to the state finals after the group excelled in the sectionals last week.
Cody Agnell got his medal run started in the 138-pound division with a win over Wyatt Davis of Whitwell with an 8-4 decision. He was then tripped up in the quarterfinals by Dylan Davenport of Sycamore who triumphed via pinfall at the 1:10 mark. Agnell got back on track in the consolation round by winning a 4-0 decision over Luke Athoe of Green Hill. He followed that up with a 6-1 decision over Dylan Chapman of Millington Central.
The grueling tournament continued with Agnell dropping a major 8-0 decision to Braylan Cosper of Soddy Daisy. However, Agnell rebounded to take fifth with a forfeit win over Dylan Davenport of Sycamore.
Caleb Adkins began his run in the tournament by beating Matson Kent by pinfall at the 1:12 mark in the 145-pound division in the 182-pound bracket. He then lost by fall after a long 4:57 match of Ayden Hood of Pigeon Forge but rebounded with a fall at the 2:56 mark over Caleb Crawley of Knoxville Central. He then won a close 6-5 decision over Aubrey Thompson of Stone Memorial before losing to Oleksaudr Warner of Polk County. He then came back to win his fifth place match over Thomas Solomon of Eagleville by an 11-3 major decision.
Conner Avans began his trek for a medal by beating William Wilson of Hillwood by fall at 2:54. He followed that up with a second round win over Caleb Richardson of East Hamilton via major decision. However, he lost his next match via pinfall at 1:51 to Logan Heckert of Sycamore and then lost via pinfall 8-2 decision to Gabe Ferrell of David Crockett. He then finished by winning his fifth place match over Caleb Richardson of East Hamilton by technical fall 15-0 at the 2:40 mark.
Robert Tatum began his run to a medal by beating Christian Feltner of Greeneville by 8-4 decision. Champ. He was defeated the next round by Caleb Wolfe of Pigeon Forge via 1-0 decision in the 285-pound class. Tatum recovered and 3-1 over Zach Smith of Mumford and then 3-2 over Malik Boiling of East Nashville Magnet School. Landon Brooks of Gibbs then defeated total via fall at 1:51 and then Tatum took sixth by a 3-2 score after losing to Caleb Turner of Knoxville Halls.
At the 152-pound class Eric Barragan was defeated by fall at the 15 second mark by Colin Dupill of Greeneville but tasted victory the next round over Levi Mayfield of Montgomery Central with a pinfall at 2:58. His run to a medal was derailed by a consolation round loss to Barrett Whaley of Knoxville Halls by technical fall.
At 160 Jerzy Hendrix won his first round match via 5-4 decision over Malachi Bennett of Fairview but then lost to Eben Shriner of Signal Mountain by technical fall. He was then eliminated via an 8-5 decision to Dawson Jones of Sullivan East.