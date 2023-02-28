Tullahoma wrestlers brought home hardware this past weekend as four Wildcat grapplers medaled in the state championships.

Cody Agnell finished fifth, Caleb Adkins fifth, Conner Avans fifth and Robert Tatum sixth during the state championship rounds in Franklin. Tullahoma sent a total of 12 wrestlers, six boys and six girls to the state finals after the group excelled in the sectionals last week.

Tags

Recommended for you