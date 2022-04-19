The Wildcats secured victory against the Franklin County Rebels this past week during the fourth inning with four runs hitting home plate in a 7-1 win. Joseph Duncan and Brody Melton both hit RBIs during the inning to shut down the Rebels.
Jayron Morris was on the mound for the first four innings for the Wildcats. The hurler gave up one hit and one run. He struck out six batters. Melton relieved Morris to finish the final three innings. Melton gave up one hit and struck out five batters in relief.
Morris started the night off with two strikeouts. Duncan recorded the third out with a fly out to center field.
Both teams were held scoreless until the third inning. The Rebels were able to put a run on the scoreboard after a sacrifice fly to center field. The Rebels led 1-0.
The Wildcats answered back fast. Jayden Eggleston walked down to first base. Duncan singled to right field to score Eggleston and tie the game 1-1. Morris singled to right field, Owen Stroop took Morris’s spot at first base. Ragan Tomlin singled to right field to score Duncan and move Stroop to third base. Melton sacrificed to left field to score Stroop. The Wildcats gained a 3-1 lead.
The Rebels left another runner stranded during the top of the fourth.
The Wildcats were able to add to their lead during the fourth inning. Eggleston walked down the line. DJ Dillehay reached on an error by the third baseman. Eggleston stood on third base and Dillehay advanced to second on the same error. Duncan singled to right field to score both Eggleston and Dillehay. Morris singled to shortstop. Ragan Tomlin reached on an error to fill the bases. Melton grounded into a fielder’s choice to reach first base. Duncan and Morris scored to put the Wildcats ahead 7-1 at the end of the fourth.
Both teams were held scoreless for the rest of the night.
The Wildcats added another victory to their record this weekend as they defeated the Riverdale Warriors 7-6 Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are 11-10 so far this season. Tullahoma is set to play host to the Moore County Raiders Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.