Josh Frank achieved what every athlete is seeking in their respective sport, which is perfection, after he tossed his first-ever perfect game at the Tennessee USBC Youth State Tournament on April 25.
“I feel great now that I have bowled a 300 game. It is something that you work for as a bowler,” Frank said. “Bowling is a lot harder than people think it is. It is not just simply throwing a ball down the lane and hitting the pins. There is a lot behind what all has to happen for you to hit the pins just right for a strike every frame.”
Prior to starting his match, Frank and his friend Haley Powell were literally trying to get their ducks in order – rubber ones that is. At the arcade, Frank and Powell were trying to win a specific duck from a machine, when Frank was able to garner a fireman duck.
“I brought it to my mom [Jen Fank] and she reminded me that my papa, Bill Frank, who recently passed away on April 7, was a fireman in his younger years and that this was probably his way of telling me he was there with me,” Frank said. “We set our ducks on the table to watch us and touched their heads for luck as we went along. As we were bowling we were thinking ‘Hey something is working here with these ducks as we were throwing great shots!’”
As the match went along, Frank said he knew that he had a good thing going, but it wasn’t until the ninth frame when he started to realize that a perfect game could happen.
“I was just hoping people wouldn’t stop and watch me because the nerves would have kicked in worse than they already were,” Frank said.
Once that ninth-straight strike connected, Frank said he took a few deep breaths before the final frame. In his mind, Frank said he told himself, “Three more good shots and you’ve got this.”
Frank’s first two shots during the 10th frame both went down easy for strikes. After letting go of his final shot attempt, Frank said he experienced a full range of emotions.
“I threw the ball and was saying to myself ‘Get it, get it,’” Frank said. The ball hit the pins and flew passed the 10 pin and I was thinking, ‘Dang it! I just bowled a 299.’ Then one of the pins crossed over and I was like, ‘Wow! I just bowled a 300!’ I was in shock, I finally did it.”
After celebrating with his family and friends, Frank said the realization that he’s actually achieved a perfect game has set in. He wanted to thank all of his coaches along the years for helping accomplish the milestone.
“I would especially like to thank my high school bowling coaches for helping me the four years I bowled here at Tullahoma High School,” Frank said. “Without Coach Snipes, Clyde and Ron this would never have happened. To my other coaches, Travis and Randy as well, thank you for helping me to finally reach my goal. A special thank you to my papa for being with me to help keep me calm and focused.
“Last but not least I thank my family and friends because without all the support and laughter we have during the tournaments, and just bowling in general, I don’t know if this would have been possible.”