Franklin County High head boys basketball coach Zach Holt has been relieved of his duties after two years with the program, according to FCHS Athletic Director Kelly Kennedy.
Kennedy said that the decision was made to make a change at head coach due to what she described as a “personnel issue.”
With about four months until the start of the basketball season, Kennedy said the school would try to move quickly to name Holt’s replacement with a goal of installing a new head coach in the next week or two. The position was expected to be officially posted Tuesday afternoon with Kennedy and FCHS Principal Dr. Roger Alsup set to review the potential applicants.
Holt was named the head coach of the Rebels in June 2021 following the sudden resignation of Samuel Tarlton less than two weeks after Tarlton had initially been tabbed to coach the team. The Rebels had previously been coached by Mike Holt, Zach’s father.
The Rebels recorded a mark of 33-27 in Holt’s two years as the head coach with both seasons coming to an end in the semifinals of the Region 3-4A tournament.
The Rebels won a regular-season district title for the 2021-22 season before a third-place finish in their district tournament that year, and they followed that up with a runner-up district finish for both the regular season and their postseason tournament for the 2022-23 campaign.
Kennedy said that Holt did a great job in coaching the Rebels, and she is hopeful his replacement can continue that momentum.
“Finding the right fit for our boys is a top priority,” she said.