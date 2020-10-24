Four years ago, Tullahoma's football season came to an emotional end when the Wildcats finished the 2016 campaign with an 0-10 record for the second-straight year. As he addressed his team following the 56-28 loss to Giles County, Wildcats’ Head Coach John Olive's voice quivered as he fought back tears. He apologized profusely to his team — specifically to the seniors who he'd desperately wanted to be able to savor at least one victory that year.
Friday night, Tullahoma’s field was flooded after players doused Olive the water cooler following the program’s first-ever Region 4-4A Title. Instead of shouldering the blame for heartbreak, this time Olive was singing his players' praises as they celebrated their 29-14 win over Nolensville.
Though the players' elation was evident, the Wildcats were reminded that they still have a goal to complete. With one game still remaining on its schedule, Tullahoma is on the cusp of completing its first undefeated regular season since 1999.
“I think it’s awesome what these players have been able to accomplish,” Olive said. “What has been accomplished this year was probably set in motion the last ballgame of 2016 down in Pulaski. We had a group of guys who played to get their first win, instead of finishing a season. It carried over into 2017, 2018 and 2019. This team has enough talent and they are a big physical team… If we have a little fortune and stay healthy, and keep that virus away, I think we have a shot at a very memorable season.”
While there was jubilation last Friday, the end of 2016 campaign left some Wildcats fans frustrated, with several wondering if a coaching change was needed. Instead, Tullahoma City Schools officials announced shortly after that season-ending loss that Olive and his staff would be returning for the 2017 season.
According to Dan Lawson, TCS director at the time, that decision wasn’t one officials wrestled with. Instead, Lawson and the school board fully believed in Olive’s ability to turn the program around.
“We didn’t have a board of education that put pressure on me to make a change,” Lawson said Saturday. “So, I took that as a very positive endorsement. We didn’t have a community outcry — certainly there was disappointment — but we didn’t have the outcry that said, ‘This program and this staff are not adding value.’ That provided both the administrative team and the coaching staff a bit of cover in that regard.
“What we had was a two-decade record of achievement in the community,” Lawson added. “What we did have was a belief that even if we weren’t seeing the results that we were on Friday night — and we weren’t — nobody was more disappointed than those results and more concerned about those results than John.”
After the loss in Pulaski, Lawson met with then-THS prinicipal Kathy Rose and Jerry Mathis, the athletic director at time, to discuss the future of the Wildcat football program. During that conversation, he said the clear consensus was that Olive should return to the sidelines.
“Even if we didn’t see those positive results, we knew that we were providing character, we were providing quality and we had a great program in place,” Lawson said. “We knew that the program was worth retaining and investing in.
“John and his staff provide much more value than a win or a loss on Friday night. When we look at how they frame the importance of character, and how they frame the importance of becoming the men, the fathers, the adults, the contributing people in the community, you can’t put a price on that. John does that exceptionally well.”
During the first game of the 2017 season, the decision to keep Olive paid off. The Wildcats buried their 21-game losing streak with a 37-29 victory at Shelbyville. Once the clock struck zero, the emotions rushed through Olive as he excitedly hugged several of his players.
“I know that when we came out of that [winless] run, I decided then that I would never not enjoy winning a football game,” Olive told 104.5 The Zone’s High School Sports Saturday. “I don’t care how poorly we play, I’m going to enjoy winning football games. I’m going to make sure our young men enjoy winning those football games and then we’ll go back to work to correct our mistakes. That’s probably the biggest thing that I’ve learned in my time is that winning football games is hard work.”
The Wildcats went on to finish 2017 with a 5-5 record, just missing the playoffs. Tullahoma followed that with a 10-3 record in 2018, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before losing 6-2 at Maplewood. In 2019, THS once again made the playoffs, but lost a 45-34 matchup at DeKalb County.
Following Friday night’s region-clinching win over Nolensville, Olive gave all of the credit to his players and his coaching staff. In typical Coach Olive fashion, he refused to make the story about him, instead praising those surrounding him for Tullahoma’s success in recent years.
“I’m just thankful that we had coaches who were able to hang in here and work very, very hard,” Olive said. “We had strength coaches who have worked very, very hard. Then, it all comes down to the players. We had players who bought in and they believed that if they stayed, they could be champions. We’ve got one championship, so let’s see if we can get another one. That’s our goal.”
Tullahoma will have a chance to cap off its perfect regular season this Friday when it hosts Maplewood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“If we didn’t have the undefeated season riding on this, I’d be very worried that we might get caught looking past Maplewood,” Olive said. “Our young men were ready to play against Nolensville tonight. You can’t do that every single game. Some games, you just have to be better than your opponent if you want to stay undefeated. I’m hoping that with the undefeated season dangling out there that we can stay focused.”