The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 53-42 Friday night. With point guard Lucy Nutt being double teamed all night, Morgan Carr and Eleanor Fults were Tullahoma's saving grace as Carr scored 17 points for the Lady ‘Cats, and Fults put up 16 points.
Carr started the game off behind the arc, draining a long range bomb. Lily Melton took charity stripe and made one shot for the Lady Wildcats. However, that was all the scoring the Lady ‘Cats could muster in the first as they fell behind 7-4 after one
Carr took control in the second quarter, scoring seven points. She worked around the perimeter for a 3 in the second. She then worked inside for the rest of her points, drawing a foul for two points, and driving to the basket for another two. Fults worked to the short corner for two points. Melton drained another free throw for the Lady ‘Cats. However, despite the uptick in offensive output, Tullahoma still trailed Lawrence County 20-14 at the end of the first half.
After halftime, Tullahoma was able to take the lead. Fults exploded for 10 points in the third quarter to put Tullahoma on top. Fults worked around the arch, swishing a couple of 3-pointers before going inside for another four points. Alivia Bowen drove to the basket for two points, then drained a 3-pointer for the Lady ‘Cats. Melton worked at the line for another point. The Tullahoma Wildcats held a three point lead going into the final quarter.
Tullahoma picked up the pace during the fourth quarter to score 23 points. Carr drove to the paint for two points. She then took the line four times for a total of five points. Nutt finally got the ball in her hands and drove to the paint. She made a layup for two points, then drew a foul and made both free throws. Fults was fouled and made her two free throws, then drove down the court for two points. Melton had a three point play for the Lady ‘Cats. She worked on the block for another two points. Bowen made one shot at the line, then topped that off with two points. Tullahoma outscored Lawrence County in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Lincoln County Thursday, Feb. 10. They will host the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday, Feb. 11. Jump ball is set for 6 p.m.