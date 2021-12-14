The Lady Wildcats remained undefeated on the season this past weekend, besting the Moore County Raiderettes 55-34 as Eleanor Fults was unconscious from downtown, swishing six 3-pointers on a night that saw Tullahoma lead buzzer-to-buzzer in Lynchburg.
The show was on early as Fults bucketed her first pair of threes in the opening frame, helping boost her squad to an early 15-11 to advantage over their hosts. Chloe Brazier paced the Raiderettes with five in the first on her way to a team-leading 13 on the night.
However, things hit rock bottom offensively for the Raiderettes in the second period as they were held without a field goal on their home court by the Lady Wildcats. Ellie Graham and Brazier kept the goose egg off the board during the quarter, however, as they were able to sink free throws. Meanwhile, Fults stayed hot from long range, splashing a trio of threes during the period. The scoring advantage during the second stanza gave the Lady ‘Cats a comfortable 31-15 lead going into the locker room.
The Raiderettes were able to stabilize somewhat in the third but only because both offenses swooned a bit after half. Moore County actually outscored the Lady ‘Cats 12-10 in the period as Brazier hit a field goal and was three-for-four from the charity stripe. Lucy Nutt led the Lady ‘Cats in the third, scoring a pair of field goals while Fults canned her final 3-pointer of the night.
The fourth quarter belonged to Nutt as she scored eight of her 17 in the curtain call, hitting a pair of field goals and going four-for-five from the stripe. The Lady ‘Cats were nine-for-13 from the line on the evening.
In the end, Tullahoma doubled their hosts in the final frame, outscoring Moore County 14-7 to take the victory and continue their undefeated streak. They are now 5-0 on the season, while Moore County dropped to 5-4.
Tullahoma was set to take on the Warren County Lady Pioneers Tuesday night. Scores from that game were not available at press time.