The West Bobcats were defeated by the North Gators 43-39.
The Gators pulled ahead in the last minute of the fourth quarter and ensured their win with a set of free throws in the final seconds.
The Bobcats lead during the first quarter. Adrian May worked his way to the net for two points. Lucas Taylor-Rodriguez took to the line and chalked up four points for the Bobcats. Phillip Lemon put two points on the board from the charity stripe to give the Bobcats an 8-4 lead over the Gators at the end of one.
The Bobcats kept their lead through the first half. Taylor-Rodriguez drained two 3-pointers to keep the Bobcats ahead. Ryland Nestor drove to the basket for two points. The Gators trailed 16-10 at halftime.
The Bobcats kept their pace. Jeremy Adkisson charged to the basket for two points. Taylor-Rodriguez kept his shot behind the line for three points. Lemon rushed to the hoop for two points. Lemon drained two free throws to keep the Gators at a two point deficit. The Bobcats led 25-23 at the end of the third period.
The Bobcats and Gators were neck to neck to start the fourth quarter. May made one foul shot to put the Bobcats ahead by one point. Taylor-Rodriguez drained two more 3-pointers for the Bobcats, but the Gators were keeping up.
He drove to the basket for two points, but the Bobcats defense could not hold the Gators. Nestor made two free throws, and Lemon made three to keep the Bobcats and Gators neck-and-neck throughout the last minutes. The Gators worked to the basket for two points. To stop the clock the Bobcats had to foul, causing two of the Bobcats to foul out. The Gators didn’t miss their free throws and took a four point lead.
The Bobcats will start tournament play Jan. 17.