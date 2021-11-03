The East Middle School Panthers could not hold onto their early lead during their away game against North as the Gators topped the Panthers 33-31 with a last minute three pointer.
The Panthers were able to gain a lead early in the game. Andrew Tinnon’s foul shot brought the Panthers ahead 1-0. Andrew Carmack made his way into the paint for another two points for the Panthers.
The Gators were finally able to put a point on the board when Aiden Kelley put up two points.
Alex Miller added another two to the Panthers score with a jump shot.
Brayden Arnold tied the game up 5-5 with a three pointer. The Panthers gained the lead when Jordan Taylor drained a three pointer for the Panthers. Arnold was able to make it a one point game at the end of the first quarter after hitting two free throws.
The Panthers kept their lead all the way to halftime. Austin Tinnon was able to get some points in the paint for the Panthers. Tinnon put up six points in the second quarter. The Gators were only able to put up a total of six points.
Alex finished off the quarter with a lay up to put the Panthers ahead 16-13 at the half.
The Panthers only put up four points in the third quarter. Aiden Kelley put up two points to make it a one point game.
Alex Bobo answered back with a lay up to increase the lead to 18-15. Andrew Carmack put up another two points for the Panthers.
The North Gators took over the third quarter after Carmack’s shot. Cayden Poff drained a foul shot for the Gators to start the scoring. Poff then put two more points on the board. Kelley tied up the game 20-20 with a jump shot. Poff put another two points up for the Gators to gain the lead. Brayden Arnold then drained a three pointer to advance to Gators to a 25-20 lead. Arnold added another two points with an extra free throw. The Gators led the game 29-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Tinnon was able to put up two points for the Panthers. The Gators answered back with a jump shot by Kelley for two points. Andrew Carmack earned four points during the fourth quarter. Austin Tinnon drained two foul shots, but the Gators were too much for the Panthers.
The Panthers kept their lead with another five points to win the game 33-31.
The East Middle School Panthers travel to across the county to take on the Coffee County Middle School Raiders Nov. 8. Girls’ tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. the boys’ game will follow.