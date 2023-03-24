The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats got back on track Tuesday with a dominating 13-3 victory over Spring Hill Lady Raiders.
Tullahoma came back from a tough loss Monday Night on a mission. After being out hit in their 3-1 loss at Page, they made sure scoring would not be a problem Tuesday against Spring Hill.
The Wildcats’ bats lifted them to a win via the run rule in the 5th inning Tuesday. They slapped 11 hits and plated 13 runs. The ‘Cats scored in every inning of play. They scored five in the 1st, including four from a Grand Slam off of Madison Goad’s bat. She followed that up with by knocking in another two RBI on a double in the 2nd as a part of the three run inning. The Wildcats followed that up by scoring another run in the 3rd to make it 9-3. They tallied three more runs in the 4th to take a 12-3 lead, and in the bottom of the 5th Kaitlynn Gattis hit a walk off home run.
Tullahoma’s pitching handled the Spring Hill lineup for most of the game. Alazae Griffin started on the mound Tuesday, even though she threw a complete game with 89 pitches thrown Monday. Griffin pitched well in both games, totaling 10 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts, seven hits allowed, and only five batters walked. Katy Bean relieved Griffin for the 5th inning Tuesday. Bean walked the first batter she faced, then she was perfect, giving up zero hits and striking out a batter.
The Lady Wildcats look to take the hot bats on the road with them Thursday to Marshall County.