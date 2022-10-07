The Tullahoma Middle School football team wrapped up their season at the Central Tennessee Conference Championship, falling to the Harris Middle Golden Eagles 36-6.
The Golden Eagles were able to put up six points during the first quarter with a 1-yard rush into the end zone by their quarterback. The Wildcats recovered a fumble in the final minute of the second quarter, but were not able to break into the end zone.
The Wildcats trailed 6-0 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles possessed the ball to start the second half. With a quarterback keeper play, the Golden Eagles rushed for 59 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion was unsuccessful.
Harris recovered a fumble at the Tullahoma 28-yard line. The running back broke through the defense to rush 28-yards into the end zone. The two point conversion was good. Harris led 20-0. The Wildcats were still held scoreless and struggled to gain yardage. Following a turnover on downs at the Harris 32-yard line, the Wildcats defense took the field. The Golden Eagles put up another 8 points with 2:15 left in the third quarter. Harris took over at the Tullahoma 38-yard line with an interception. Harris led 28-0 heading into the final quarter.
Harris chalked up another 8 points with seven minutes left on the clock. The Golden Eagles led 36-0.
With less than a minute left, the Wildcats were in the Harris red zone. Bradyn Scott tossed the ball to Adrian Perkins. Perkins breaks into the end zone for the only Tullahoma touchdown.
The undefeated Golden Eagles dominated 36-6 to take first in the CTC tournament. The Wildcats were named CTC runner-ups.
Elijah Alexander, Zion Jeffery, Corbin Avans and Dominik Harris were awarded All-Conference trophies for their hard work this season.