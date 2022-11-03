Every year on the second Thursday in October, 72 golfers gather at Scenic View Golf Course to play for charity.
Russ Barrett, owner of Barrett Construction and Renovation, LLC, formed this tournament over five years ago with all proceeds donated to the Lion’s Locker, a charity set up by the Tullahoma Downtown Lion’s Club. This year the tournament will be donating $9,550.00 to the Lion’s Locker with each of the seven Tullahoma City Schools receiving approximately $1,350.00 to purchase clothes, shoes, personal care items and other essentials for the less fortunate children in the school system. In five years, over $20,000.00 has been donated.
Gina Bumbolough, Coordinated School Health Director with Tullahoma City Schools works closely with Russ and Reita Barrett and Kathy Clark all of Barrett Construction to disburse the funds in a fall/ spring spend.
Gina spoke at the tournament this year and stated “Tullahoma is fortunate to have the support of the Lion’s Locker Program. In the beginning the tournament provided for only one school but has now expanded to all seven schools to serve hundreds of students across the district. If the basic needs of a child are not being met, it is hard to concentrate in school. Thanks to this tournament the students are better able to concentrate on their studies.”
Russ Barrett explained, “This tournament began as the South Central Homebuilders Association Tournament and once the Association disbanded in this area, the golfers were still interested in continuing the tournament. The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club and Barrett Construction got together and the Lion’s Locker was born. We all felt this was a way to give back to the community and help the children.”
This is truly a community effort that even expands to surrounding counties who participate in the tournament and buy sponsorships. Barrett Construction would like to thank everyone who help make this charity a reality.
Corporate Sponsor: Dennis Young Insurance of Shelbyville
Sponsorships: Barrett Construction Henley Supply of Winchester, Builder’s Supply of Tullahoma Satisfaction Windows, Barrett Family of Clemson, SC Coffee County Bank, Preferred Glass of Shelbyville, Stroop Accurate Refrig. Inc., and Carden Guttering Mike Winton (Raffle Prize)