Every year on the second Thursday in October, 72 golfers gather at Scenic View Golf Course to play for charity.

Russ Barrett, owner of Barrett Construction and Renovation, LLC, formed this tournament over five years ago with all proceeds donated to the Lion’s Locker, a charity set up by the Tullahoma Downtown Lion’s Club. This year the tournament will be donating $9,550.00 to the Lion’s Locker with each of the seven Tullahoma City Schools receiving approximately $1,350.00 to purchase clothes, shoes, personal care items and other essentials for the less fortunate children in the school system. In five years, over $20,000.00 has been donated.