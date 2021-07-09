Local baseball prodigy, David Hess, is now a Miami Marlin, helping to defeat the defending World Champions in his first appearance to the mound in the 2021 season.
The former Oriole was traded to the Marlins Saturday and took no time contributing to his new squad as he took the hill in relief in the top of the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the bases loaded. During his debut appearance for Miami, the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger was able to tie the game with a sacrifice fly. However, after that, Hess was able to retire the side, first enticing Chris Taylor to fly out to right field before sitting down A.J. Pollock with a strike out. Hess held Los Angeles hitless in his inning on the mound and gave way to the reliever in the ninth.
David Hess threw 26 pitches in his Marlin debut, while helping his team to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This win ended the Dodgers’ nine game winning streak.
Hess is a 2011 graduate of Tullahoma High School where he played for the Wildcats. He went on to play his college ball for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. During his junior and final year as a Golden Eagle, Hess went 9-3 and struck out 104 batters. Hess was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2014 draft after his junior collegiate season. Coincidently enough, Hess was an Oriole when he played in the Tullahoma Little League and still makes trips back to his hometown to support his Little League Orioles.
Hess made his entrance to the Major League Baseball back in 2018 with the Baltimore Orioles. Hess played 47 games with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Marlins.