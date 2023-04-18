Sophomore Jake Gulley pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits with seven strikeouts, earning the Motlow Bucks a doubleheader split with visiting Dyersburg State Monday at the Driver Baseball Complex. The series was scheduled to be three games, but inclement weather forced the cancellation of game three.
The Bucks (18-16, 8-9) have now won eight of their last nine games after losing the opener to Dyersburg 4-2. The Eagles (25-14, 10-6) are tied for third in the TCCAA standings, while the Bucks are in seventh.
Motlow will remain home this coming weekend, with TCCAA rival Columbia State visiting for a three-game series. The Chargers (17-17, 10-6) are tied with Dyersburg State for third in the conference. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. Admission is free.
The Eagles scored first in game two Monday, plating one run in the third inning. It was the only run Gulley allowed in his seven innings on the mound. He also issued only one walk, keeping the Eagles off the bases, and faced only 25 batters.
Motlow tied the score in the fourth, with Kaleb Valdez’s sacrifice allowing Irvin Hernandez to score. The winning run came in the fifth inning, with Tucker Allen singling home Gabe Sibert. Allen, Sibert, and Hernandez had the only hits for Motlow.
Monday’s opener was another close game. Dyersburg scored one in the third inning, but the Bucks answered with two in the bottom of the inning. Julius Scearce scored on an error by the Eagles’ catcher, and John Hale singled home Hernandez to give Motlow a 2-1 lead.
Dyersburg tied the score in the fifth with a solo home run, then won it by scoring two runs in the seventh.
Nicholas Holbrook was dominant at times on the mound for Motlow. He struck out 15 batters and scattered seven hits with only one walk in six innings. Griffin Meeker came on in relief in the seventh and gave up one run with one strikeout.
Motlow managed six hits and ran at will on the basepaths, stealing five bases, including two by Scearce and one each by J.B. Bell, Hernandez, and Hale. Bell had two hits for the Bucks, while Grant Godwin and Jackson Cauthron had one each.