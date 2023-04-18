motlow splits.png

Sophomore Jake Gulley pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits with seven strikeouts, earning the Motlow Bucks a doubleheader split with visiting Dyersburg State Monday at the Driver Baseball Complex. The series was scheduled to be three games, but inclement weather forced the cancellation of game three.

The Bucks (18-16, 8-9) have now won eight of their last nine games after losing the opener to Dyersburg 4-2. The Eagles (25-14, 10-6) are tied for third in the TCCAA standings, while the Bucks are in seventh.

