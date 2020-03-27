Motlow guard Darius Harding announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be verbally committing to continue his basketball career at Northern Kentucky.
Harding, an Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native will be returning to his home state to continue his collegiate career. As a sophomore at Motlow, Harding led the Bucks in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per contest.
Motlow saw its season end on March 2 with a 105-75 loss to Columbia State in the third round of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association Tournament. The Bucks finished the year with an overall record of 16-17.
Prior to its season-ending loss, Motlow picked up a pair of wins during the TCCAA Tournament, including a stunner over No. 1 seed Dyersburg State. The Bucks opened their tournament with a 68-65 victory over Cleveland State on Feb. 28, before blowing out Dyersburg State 97-76.
During that 21-point victory over the Eagles, Harding led the Bucks with 30 points. Harding connected on 12 of his 18 shots, including making a pair of 3-pointers. He finished with a double-double, adding 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks and assists in the victory.
On the season, Harding put up 578 points, making 46.3 percent of his shots, while also hitting 39 percent of his 3-point opportunities. He additionally averaged six rebounds per contest, and 1.2 steals per game.