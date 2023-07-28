Ethan Harmon has been named the new head coach of the Franklin County High School boys basketball team, according to a statement sent out by the school Monday.
Harmon had been an assistant coach with the FCHS basketball Rebels for the past two seasons under head coach Zach Holt with Holt being relieved of his duties earlier in the month.
Harmon thanked the administration at FCHS for choosing him for the job and expressed how thrilled he is to take on this new challenge.
“I am absolutely ecstatic. I’m very excited to work with this great group of guys,” he said, referring to the players for the Rebels.
Harmon played collegiate basketball for three years at Tusculum University and one year at Southern Wesleyan University before joining the coaching ranks at FCHS after graduation.
“As a former collegiate basketball player, coach Harmon has keen insight of the game that will direct the basketball program toward continued success,” the statement from FCHS said.
Harmon said that his familiarity with the roster will help in the coaching transition as he looks to get the team ready for the start of the 2023-24 season in November.
“I’ve already got an early vision of what I think we could look like, and I’m very excited to implement some new things,” he said.
Harmon added that he will be looking to increase the pace of play for the Rebels going forward.
“The big thing is playing without the ball a lot more, not dribbling as much as we have in the past,” he said. “Moving without the ball is really going to be a big thing and also making use of our athleticism across the board a lot better.”