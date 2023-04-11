THS Softball vs Spring Hill
Russell Smythia photo

Tullahoma crushed Spring Hill again, picking up the sweep of their district opponent on the year with a 14-0 mercy rule victory Monday night. They also run-ruled the Lady Raiders back on March 21, 13-3.

The Wildcats had an unbelievable time on offense. They tallied 13 hits and drew four walks through five innings. Zaylan Spinner, Aleigha Raby, Madison Goad, Alazae Griffin, Kaitlynn Gattis, and Addyson Norman all had two hits. Kylee Holt walked twice. Griffin and Gattis added a walk to their stat lines on the night, to go with the three RBI both of them had. Ragan Norman added a hit and an RBI for the Wildcats. Holt, A. Norman, Gattis, Griffin, Goad, Raby, and R. Norman scored the runs. Holt and Raby scored twice. Gattis came around to score four times. A. Norman came around three times. Gattis, Holt, and A. Norman all stole a base too.

