Tullahoma crushed Spring Hill again, picking up the sweep of their district opponent on the year with a 14-0 mercy rule victory Monday night. They also run-ruled the Lady Raiders back on March 21, 13-3.
The Wildcats had an unbelievable time on offense. They tallied 13 hits and drew four walks through five innings. Zaylan Spinner, Aleigha Raby, Madison Goad, Alazae Griffin, Kaitlynn Gattis, and Addyson Norman all had two hits. Kylee Holt walked twice. Griffin and Gattis added a walk to their stat lines on the night, to go with the three RBI both of them had. Ragan Norman added a hit and an RBI for the Wildcats. Holt, A. Norman, Gattis, Griffin, Goad, Raby, and R. Norman scored the runs. Holt and Raby scored twice. Gattis came around to score four times. A. Norman came around three times. Gattis, Holt, and A. Norman all stole a base too.
As good as they were on offense, Tullahoma had an even better night pitching. They threw a shutout and only allowed six baserunners the entire game. Griffin started the game on the mound. She struck out six batters. After the first out in the 4th inning, Katy Bean replaced Griffin. Bean gave up three hits, but after every hit she got the very next batter out. She completed the shut out for the Wildcats. She got five outs on just 17 pitches.
Tullahoma has two more games this week. They travel to Murfreesboro to take on Central Magnet Thursday. The Varsity game will start at 5 p.m. with JV following. The other game they have is Sunday when they host Coffee County at 3 p.m. There is only a Varsity game.