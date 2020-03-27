On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that all schools in the state be closed through Friday, April 24 amidst COVID-19 (Corona) concerns. Tullahoma City Schools were originally slated to reopen doors on April 7; however, that has been pushed back following Monday’s recommendation.
That delay also extends on the field, as athletics in Tullahoma will not be able to resume until April 25 at the earliest. However, despite the delay, the Tennessee Secondary Sports Athletic Association has objected to canceling spring sports.
“We are continually monitoring developments related to this public health concern,” the TSSAA said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is still the hope and goal that we will be able to resume the girls’ state basketball tournament and hold the boys’ state basketball tournament. It is also the goal that our member schools will be able to resume their spring sports seasons, although it will be with a limited time-frame and schedule, culminating with the post-season, and ultimately Spring Fling.
“The resumption of the state basketball tournaments and conducting the post-season for spring sports are dependent on numerous factors including time and facilities. We will continue to explore options that will allow both to occur and will provide updates to member schools as the situation develops.”
After postponing the state basketball tournaments earlier in March, the TSSAA discussed in its meetings about concluding play – even if that extends into May. The TSSAA also noted that it could push back its annual Spring Fling – possibly delaying that until June.
On a local scale, coaches are still hopeful to continue their seasons. However, most coaches haven’t even started piecing together a schedule, and are waiting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
While the future of spring sports is still uncertain, Tullahoma coaches praised the efforts of school directors during what they called “an unprecedented time.”
“Our administration – from [THS Athletic Director] Coach [John] Olive, to [THS Principal] Kathy Rose to [Interim City Schools Director] Scott Hargrove – everybody has been so positive,” said THS Softball Coach Gary Barfield. “They want to do the right thing and they haven’t told us yet that we are completely done. Just having that chance means everything, so we are just staying positive and hopefully we will have a chance somewhere down the road.”
If spring sports are allowed to continue, the pressing question, is just how long will teams have left on their schedules? While that answer has yet to be determined most will be happy with any field time – even if that means heading straight into the district tournament.
“In a perfect world, we want to play some district games and maybe have a week or two before tournament games,” Barfield said. “I’m not being picky though. So, if they tell us that we can play, we can go straight into the district tournament – maybe a round robin and I don’t even care if it’s a single elimination tournament. All I’m hoping for is that these seniors get another chance to play.”