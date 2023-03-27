Franklin County alumnus and NFL veteran Tracy Hayworth has been named the new head coach of the FCHS Rebels football team, according to a press release from the school.
Hayworth, a 1986 graduate of FCHS, has been an assistant coach for the Rebels the past two seasons as he helped the program to consecutive playoff appearances in that role.
When he was hired as an assistant coach in 2021, Hayworth said that returning to his roots in Franklin County was a dream come true.
“Since I’ve finished playing, I’ve been wanting to come back and be a part of this program that got me started,” he said.
Hayworth said at the time that he is hoping to bring back an old-school mentality for the Rebels that was around during his playing days.
“We’ve always been a strong, hard-hitting football team that is very competitive. That’s been a tradition here for a long time,” he said. “We’ve just got to dust off that tradition and remind those guys of the pride that we had in the past. Hopefully, that’s what I’m going to bring back, some of that old mentality with new ideas.”
After graduating from FCHS in 1986, Hayworth played for the University of Tennessee before being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft as a linebacker
Hayworth played with the Lions for six seasons, accumulating 104 total tackles, 10 sacks and an interception during his career.
After his playing days were over, Hayworth transitioned into coaching where he has held various roles at the collegiate and high-school levels since 2000, according to the press release.
Prior to returning to the Rebels in 2021, Hayworth was the head coach for Grundy County High School’s football program from 2018 to 2020.
“We believe that coach Hayworth will be a great fit as our head football coach, and we look forward to many positive years ahead,” FCHS Athletic Director Kelly Kennedy said in the press release.