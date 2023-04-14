Tullahoma extended their win streak to eight straight games Tuesday when they dominated Cascade 8-0.
Tuesday’s game was the first game back from the mid-season break for Tullahoma and the game time temperature was the hottest so far this season. Coach Chadwick said that the guys played well and appeared not to be bothered by the heat.
The Wildcats got all over the Champions early. The scoring got started by Grant Chadwick. Luis Sarabia gave him a great split pass to set up the goal after Brayan Escamilla won a battle for the ball and passed it to Sarabia. Juan Astello tapped in the second goal for Tullahoma. Sarabia was able beat the goalkeeper to the ball and set up Astello. The third goal came from a header by Tucker Anderson. Chadwick made a throw-in that set up Anderson’s header.
Chase Mattasits did not show up on the stat sheet on Tuesday, but without him the fourth and fifth goals of the night would not have happened. Mattasits set up the assist on both goals. The fourth goal was scored after he passed the ball to Sarabia, who then passed it to Chadwick for his second goal. For the fifth goal, Mattasits passed the ball to Gabe Barnes. Then he reversed fields with a pass to the other side of the field to Jayden Sarabia who knocked it in for the goal. Bryan Sarabia ended the scoring for the first half. He intercepted a pass and then dribbled the ball 20-25 yards and booted a shot for the far post that beat the keeper.
Tullahoma slowed down some in the second half, but still added to their score. Barnes scored the seventh goal by beating the goalkeeper after he received a pass from Chadwick. Charlie Dodson scored the final goal of the game. He took a pass from J. Sarabia who reversed the ball to him on a weak-side run.
The Wildcats are play at home Tuesday against the Page Patriots. The Varsity game will start at 6 p.m. with a JV game following.