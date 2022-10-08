The Tullahoma High School Volleyball team placed third in the district tournament and wrapped up their season this week with a 3-1 loss to the Central Magnet Lady Tigers. The Lady Wildcats finished the regular season with a 17-5 record.
“I absolutely love this team,” Head Coach Dan Lynch said. “This season has been the most fun I have ever had coaching.”
During their final game, they played against the Central Magnet Lady Tigers, who had a 7-2 record, in the district with their only losses coming from Lawrence County.
The Lady Wildcats had a tough first set losing 25-23. Tullahoma tied the match up 1-1 with a 25-20 win during the second set. The Lady Tigers topped the Lady Wildcats 25-22 in the third set and finished it off with a 25-16 victory to take the match victory.
In the four sets, Audrey Todaro had two serving streaks. She had nine aces for the night. She also had nine assists, eight digs and one kill. Jada Spry tag teamed with Todaro with setting. Spry had three aces and digs and 11 assists.
Emeri Saunders led the team with kills for the night with nine kills. Saunders also had one ace and block, four digs and two assists. Isabella Lidstrom showed out as an outside hitter with eight skills. Lidstrom had one ace and three digs for the night. Also on the outside, Lacee Barbeau had four kills and three digs.
On the back line, Olivia Spencer had nine digs, two kills, three aces and one assist.
Alivia Bowen, Mikalah Sims and Gracie Anderson are the Lady Wildcats three seniors this season.
“Mikalah Sims, Liv Bowen and Gracie Anderson just are phenomenal kids to work with,” Lynch said. “Absolutely love being around them and they were great leaders for our team.”
Due to illness, Anderson was unable to attend her final match as a Lady ‘Cat, but she showed out during the season. Anderson had 201 kills, 13 solo blocks and 43 aces.
Bowen and Sims both showed out this season and during the final game.
Bowen had four aces and digs, two kills and one block. This season she had 134 kills and 12 blocks. She also had 138 digs and 44 aces.
Sims had two kills for the night and four digs. This season she had 38 kills, 105 kills and five assists.
The Lady Wildcats placed third in District 9 AA with a record of 8-4. Isabella Lidstrom and Alivia Bowen were chosen as all tournament players. Emeri Saunders, Audrey Todaro and Gracie Anderson were chosen as all district players. Lidstrom and Anderson ended the season with over 200 kills each. Saunders had a total of 175 kills. Todaro lead the team with assists and had 361 this season. Bowen had a total of 134 kills with 44 aces this season.
“All season and all tournament players were the hardest decisions because we really played as a team,” Lynch said.
He said that everyone on the team deserved an award for their performance this season. Lynch is proud of the team and said they are a lot of fun to be around.
“It’s another 21 daughters I have; well, I say 20, because one of them actually is my daughter,” Lynch said. “I care deeply about them. I want them to succeed.”
Lynch added that he is excited for what we have coming back next year.