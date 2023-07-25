darts.jpeg

Local darts player Jason Brandon reached new heights in his playing career recently when he competed in the Professional Darts Corporation’s US Darts Masters in New York City.

Brandon, a Cowan resident who got his start in darts in 1996, advanced to the prestigious event after winning a qualifier tournament in Brownsburg, Indiana, in May with his three victories in the eight-man bracket including a 5-4 win over 2019 North American darts champion Danny Baggish in the semifinals and a 5-1 rout of fellow Masters qualifier Jake Macmillan in the championship match.

