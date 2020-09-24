Two Tullahoma High School underclassmen recently put together stellar outings competing for Taylor’s Archery team.
Most recently, freshman Ashley Scott won her second national title at the S3DA Indoor National Tournament. Sophomore Natalie Best took first at the S3DA Indoor State Tournament, which was held in February.
Best was able to capture first place at the state tournament which was held at the National Wildlife Turkey Federation in Nashville. During that state title effort, Best shot a perfect score of 150 and had 13xs. That performance led Best to be named the Tennessee Shooter of the Year in her age division.
“That 150 was her personal best score,” said Taylor’s Archery Coach Josh Harris. “Natalie is one who has been shooting with me since she was in sixth grade and is a sophomore now. During her three years in middle school, she went from placing third at state to second at state and now winning. She’s worked really, really hard and listens well. She buckles down and is all business when she’s on the line.”
For Scott, her national title run began back in February when she took home the top prize at the state tournament. During that competition in Nashville, Scott posted a score of 130 out of a possible 150. Like Best, Scott was also named the Tennessee Shooter of the Year for her age division.
The plan was then to compete at nationals in Louisville in March. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the national tournament to be moved to a later date and held virtually.
“Once COVID hit, we were shut down and we couldn’t practice,” said Taylor’s Archery Coach Josh Harris. “All they did is postpone it. Instead of holding nationals at a certain building they had satellite sites all over the nation.
“They gave the different teams across the nation a month or two months to get their shoots in. For Tennessee, there were, I think four different satellite locations. They took those scores that the archers shot and they compiled them at the national level. I think the cutoff date was Sept. 1.”
Scott, and her teammates at Taylor’s Archery, were finally able to compete in the national tournament back in late July at Music City Archery in Franklin. This year looked a little different for the Tullahoma team with the virtual competition.
“The mental aspect is so critical,” Harris said. “This year, with the satellite locations, you’re on the line with 15 other people. Generally, when we went to nationals, you’re on the line with 500 other people.”
During her effort, Scott put up a total score of 124. According to her coach, Ashley wasn’t pleased with her effort. However, with the pandemic, archers saw their practice times limited, something that Harris said he reminded her of after the tournament.
“She did not shoot as well as she normally does,” Harris said. “Ashley averages shooting in the 130s. When you limit your practice time, you’re not as comfortable when you start shooting on the line. She wasn’t happy with her performance. Ashley is so driven on perfection. That’s what drives her. She puts a lot of pressure on herself and I’ve been trying to help with that.
“She wasn’t happy with her performance. Could she have shot better? Yeah. But when you don’t get to practice like you need to in order to practice for something of that magnitude, it’s tough.”
Scott wasn’t the only one affected by the limited practice time ahead of nationals. Best was one of several archers who wasn’t able to compete at the national tournament.
“Once things were shut down, we weren’t able to practice, Harris said. “Unless you have a range at home, you aren’t able to practice. I don’t know anybody on our team that has an indoor facility that they can go practice, so Natalie didn’t compete at nationals.
“Honestly, had she shot the same score that she shot at state, she probably would have finished top three in the nation of her class. The second place girl at state took second in the nation.”
As a freshman, Best accumulated more than $25,000 in scholarships from several different colleges across the southeast. As signups for this coming year are already underway, Harris said he wants to see younger archers get involved, that way he and his coaching staff can start developing their skills.
“I tell parents this every year, ‘The sooner we get your kids, the better off their chances are of competing at the same level that Natalie and Ashley are at the high school level,’” Harris said. “The high school is when they get scholarship money. That’s where it really starts paying off. Archery is a sport that requires development.”
Elementary, middle school and high school students are eligible to join the Taylor’s Archery Team. Those parents interested in registering their child are told to reach out to Taylor’s Archery Shop at 931-563-7706. Parents can also contact Harris at West Middle School at 931-454-2605.