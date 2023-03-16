motlow baseball Nicholas Holbrook .jpg

Nicholas Holbrook

Sophomore Nicholas Holbrook allowed only four hits and one run, while every member of his offense drove in at least one run, as the Motlow Bucks beat Walters State 11-1 Monday in the second game of a doubleheader. The Senators, ranked No. 6 in the nation, won the first game 12-2.

Holbrook (1-3) was spectacular from the first pitch, striking out the side in the first inning. The Bucks jumped on Walters’ starter for four runs in the first inning, two more in the second, another in the fourth, and finally walked off with the win with four in the fifth inning.

