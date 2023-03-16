Sophomore Nicholas Holbrook allowed only four hits and one run, while every member of his offense drove in at least one run, as the Motlow Bucks beat Walters State 11-1 Monday in the second game of a doubleheader. The Senators, ranked No. 6 in the nation, won the first game 12-2.
Holbrook (1-3) was spectacular from the first pitch, striking out the side in the first inning. The Bucks jumped on Walters’ starter for four runs in the first inning, two more in the second, another in the fourth, and finally walked off with the win with four in the fifth inning.
Holbrook allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts, three walks, and one earned run.
Gabe Sibert, Tucker Allen, and John Hale each had a solo home run. Hale was 2-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored, Sibert went 2-2 with two runs scored, and Allen scored two runs.
Every Motlow batter had an RBI, including Irvin Hernandez, Julius Scearce, Grant Godwin, Kaleb Valdez, Tate Vanhooser, and Jackson Cauthron.
Game one did not go as well for the Bucks. Walters State hit seven home runs on their way to a 12-2 victory. Valdez had two hits and an RBI for Motlow. Caden Alvey started on the mound, allowing 10 hits and seven runs with four strikeouts in four innings. Carson Cheek pitched the final two innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Game one of the three-game series went to Walters State 21-13 Sunday afternoon in a slugfest that saw Motlow’s Sibert hit three home runs and drive in eight runs. Scearce also homered and scored four runs. Cauthron had two hits and drove in a run.
Aaron Osada (0-2), Ryder Morey, Jack Fortner, and Jake Gulley all pitched for Motlow. Walters State banged out 19 hits and hit seven home runs. Bucks’ pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
The teams combined for 23 home runs during the three games.
Aaron Osada and Ryder Morey combined for nine innings of stellar pitching and the Motlow Bucks overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Southwest Tennessee Saluqis 5-2 Friday afternoon in the first game of a three-game series at the Driver Baseball Complex.
The Bucks (6-11, 2-4) then went on to beat a nationally ranked opponent for the second week in a row after handing No. 2 Walters State a loss last weekend. Southwest Tennessee (23-5, 5-1) entered the weekend ranked No. 24.
The Saluqis won the series with a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader, winning the opener 6-1 and the nightcap 7-0.
Motlow returns to TCCAA play next weekend with a trip to Chattanooga State. The three-game series begins with a single nine-inning game on Friday at 1 p.m. central and a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m.
Osada kept the Bucks in game one early, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts. Morey was perfect in relief, finishing the final 3.1 innings to get the win without allowing a hit and striking out four.
After trailing 2-0, the Bucks scored one in the bottom of the fifth, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
John Hale wielded the big bat for Motlow, going 4-4 with a home run, two runs batted in, and two runs scored. Hale also stole four bases, leading the Bucks who had eight overall. Julius Scearce had two hits with an RBI and a stolen base, and Kaleb Valdez drove in two runs.
Saturday’s doubleheader opener saw Motlow once again get exceptional pitching. However, the Bucks couldn’t generate an offensive rally. Caden Alvey took the loss but pitched well, allowing just five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven in five innings. Evan Rom allowed four hits and one earned run in the final two innings.
Valdez had two hits while Jackson Cauthron drove in Gabe Sibert for Motlow’s only run in the fourth inning.
Motlow couldn’t get much going in the second game of the doubleheader. Southwest scored single runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings before closing the game with four runs in the seventh.
The Bucks only managed two hits, including a double by Kaleb Gupton. Nicholas Holbrook, Griffin Meeker, and Jake Gulley all pitched for Motlow, with Holbrook starting and taking the loss.