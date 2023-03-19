The Tullahoma Middle School soccer team has gotten off to a hot start, crushing Coffee County Middle 10-1 and then staving off Harris Middle 1-0 in a defensive battle.
“I am very pleased with the team performances so far this season,” said TMS Coach George Allen of his squad’s fast start on the pitch. “We’ve got a great group of players with many returning from last season.”
Coaches for this season are George Allen, Greg Muse, Matt Nichols and managers are Jack Nichols and Angel Allen.
The season kicked off with a one-sided romp over cross-county rival Coffee County Middle with Dylan Honorato putting five balls in the back of the net while also adding two assists to his leger in the 10-0 win.
Honorato did not wait long to get in the scorer’s book as he launched one past the Raider goalie at the four-minute mark. He then assisted in a goal two minutes later, feeding Gage Allen in the sixth minute to give his squad a 3-0 advantage.
Gage Allen actually got going earlier in the match as he assisted Jack Harris with a goal scarcely before the squads got their cleats dirty for the contest, scoring in the second minute. Allen had three goals and two assists on the night while Harris had the single goal but three assists. One of those assists came in the 25th minute as he assisted Honorato on his third goal. He then got his third assist of the night by feeding Allen in the 34th minute.
Brody Sinitic notched his name in the books by assisting Honorato in the 23rd minute while Jalan Escamilla got a score by whizzing one by the Raider goalie with a free kick in the 45th minute. Scoring was adjourned for the Wildcats in the 50th minute as Honorato and Allen both scored, putting Tullahoma in double digits.
While the Coffee County win was a whirlwind of goals, scoring was at a premium when Tullahoma faced Harris. The only score of the evening was a goal by Honorato in the 28th minute. Meanwhile, Tullahoma goalie Payton Behrendorff held Harris scoreless for the 1-0 win.
In the Junior Varsity games, Tullahoma beat Coffee County 1-0 with a goal by Jayden Conley. Brody Sintic was in goal for the shutout.
Harris got by the Wildcat JV 4-2. In that game, Conley had a goal in the 10th minute while Gavin Campbell hit the back of the net in the 43rd minute thanks to a Jack Harris assist. Meanwhile Harris scored in the 1th, 21st, 29th and 45th minutes for the win for the boys from Shelbyville.
Tullahoma Middle next takes the pitch at home at Coffee County Middle on March 20 at 5 p.m.