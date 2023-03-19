MS soccer team.jpeg

The Tullahoma Middle School soccer team has gotten off to a hot start, crushing Coffee County Middle 10-1 and then staving off Harris Middle 1-0 in a defensive battle.

“I am very pleased with the team performances so far this season,” said TMS Coach George Allen of his squad’s fast start on the pitch. “We’ve got a great group of players with many returning from last season.”

