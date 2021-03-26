Brody Melton played a key role for Tullahoma this week as the Wildcats opened District 8-AAA play with a sweep of Coffee County.
The junior got the start on the hill during Tuesday’s series opener in Manchester and held the Red Raiders to one run and Tullahoma captured the 6-1 victory. A day later, Melton hammered a two-run home run that helped lift the Wildcats to a 4-0 home win.
“It’s always great to beat the rival,” Melton said. “We’ve grown up and learned to dislike Coffee County. It’s always nice to put it to them.”
It wasn’t all Melton though. Even before right-hander stepped on to the mound Tuesday, his teammates helped Melton out by plating three runs in the top of the first inning. A day later, William Zebick was solid at home on the mound for the Wildcats as he tossed six innings and only allowed a pair of hits and two walks.
“It’s always good when you can beat Coffee County, but starting off district play 2-0, that’s a big advnatage for us moving forward,” said THS Head Coach Bryan Morris. “Above all else, I think it’s a big confidence boost for this group…
“Tonight’s game was really powered by our pitching. William did a really good job. Brody was definitely a key factor in both of our wins, but we did a really good job as a team in both games to come out with victories.”
After having scoring opportunities wasted in the first two innings, the third time was the charm for Tullahoma during Wednesday’s contest. In fact, all four of the Wildcat runs came in the bottom half of the third frame.
With one out in the bottom of the third, DJ Dillehay reached base on an error, before Zebick drew a walk in his at bat. Cannon Emory came in to pinch run for Zebick and both he and Dillehay each stole a base.
A dropped third strike led Tullahoma to plate its first run of the game. After James Sells struck out, the ball got away from the Coffee County catcher. The Red Raiders were able to throw Sells out at first base, but Dillehay scored on the throw-down to first to give the Wildcats the 1-0 edge.
One pitch later, the complexion of Wednesday’s contest changed completely. On the first pitch he saw, Melton was able to lift a two-run home run to straight-away center field to put Tullahoma in front 3-0.
“First off, I had no idea it was gone. I came out of the box hustling like I always do,” Melton said. “I went into that at-bat and just thought about turning my shoulder in a bit. I was just going up there relaxed and just tried to put the barrel on the ball and a good thing happened.”
The Wildcats weren’t done tacking on runs in the bottom of the third. Following Melton’s big swing, Jayron Morris was hit by the pitch in the next at-bat. Three pitches later, Cayden Tucker hammered a double into center field to plate Morris and make it a 4-0 ballgame.
From that point, Zebick only got into trouble just once the remainder of his time on the mound, which came in his final inning of work. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Coffee County was able to get a pair of runners on base. However, Zebick was able to strike out Braden Brown to get out of the jam. The Wildcats hurler finished with three strikeouts in the victory.
“William is really good at mixing pitches and he’s capable of throwing all three pitches for strikes,” Morris said. “At any level, if you have multiple pitches that you can throw in the zone, you’re going to be hard to beat. That’s one of the reasons that he is one of our district guys. He gets after it and when he works ahead, he’s going to compete against any team.”
Trenton Sholey tossed the final inning for the Wildcats and had to work himself out a jam. With one out, Coffee County had runners reach on back-to-back singles before drawing a two-out walk to load the bases. However, Sholey got Carter McKenzie to fly out to right field to complete the shutout.
“Trenton is a really big kid,” Morris said. “When he’s on, he has a really good angle with his fastball and he has a big breaking curveball. When he works ahead, he’s really good. This game and last week against Stewarts Creek, he didn’t do a good job of working ahead. But, he made the pitches when we needed.
“Ultimately, him putting up a zero is the best thing that could have happened. With him not having a whole bunch of experience, he needs that adversity. He needs to learn how to push through that adversity, so I’m definitely proud of him and the entire team.”
A day later, Tullahoma plated three runs in the top of the first inning to grab the early lead over the Red Raiders. Jaxon Sheffield drew a walk to start the game, before Jacob Dixon doubled into right field.
Dillehay drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double that plated Sheffield. Zebick followed with a single into center field that plated Dixon. Sells then added a sacrifice fly to plate Dillehay to give Tullahoma the 3-0 advantage.
Coffee County put pressure on Tullahoma in the bottom half of the first inning, and had runners on the corners with one out in the frame. Melton and the Wildcats were able to get out of the frame unscathed, as Melton picked off the runner at first, and struck out Jacob Holder to conclude the inning.
“Anytime when you’re playing a rival or in the district, when you get out to a lead early and it’s a crooked number, that is massive for our momentum,” Morris said. “Even more so than that first inning, us putting up a zero in the bottom half of that inning was dynamite. To me, that was the biggest key in the game.”
The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with no outs, but could only get a run to trim its deficit to 3-1. Wyatt Nugent hit a sacrifice fly to get Coffee County on the scoreboard. However, Melton got Brady Nugent to lineout, before he struck out Griffin Meeker to get out of the inning.
“On the mound, I try to keep a cool and calm demeanor,” Melton said. “You’ve got to just throw ball over the plate. It’s like coach always says, throw strikes and good things will always happen. You’ve got to make the batter get himself out.”
Tullahoma padded its lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded, Sells came through with a two-run single to make it a 5-1 contest.
The Wildcat’s final score came with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. After reaching third base, Dillehay scored on a Coffee County error to give his team a 6-1 advantage.
In six innings of work, Melton allowed just the one run and surrendered five hits and a walk. He also struck out seven batters in the victory.
“I’m very pleased with the way that Brody has thrown the ball in his two starts this year,” Morris said. “He did a really good job of pounding the zone. That was the game plan. He did a really good job of staying under control when we did have traffic on the bases and he continued to make pitches. I give him a lot of credit tonight, because when he got into trouble, he made quality pitches and they are a good team.”
Emory tossed the final inning for the Wildcats and allowed just one hit, before he closed the door on the Red Raiders. After Coffee County had a pair of runners reach base on errors, Emory got Lane Spry to ground out into a double play to conclude Tuesday’s contest.
“That was spectacular,” Morris said. “His first two batters reached base on errors but Cannon stayed right where he needed to be and kept getting ground balls. He only threw seven pitches in four batters, so that was outstanding.”
Tullahoma (5-2, 2-0) is next scheduled to open a series with Franklin County at home Tuesday night. The Wildcats are then slated to complete the series with the Rebels on Wednesday in Wednesday. Game time both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.