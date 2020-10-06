Tullahoma has a bye this Friday and according to head coach John Olive, the goal for this team this week simple: Get healthy and forget about the game of football for a week.
Before entering the bye week, the Wildcats notched a 41-14 over Brainerd on Oct. 2 to move to 7-0 on the year. Tullahoma had a COVID-19 win over Spring Hill on Sept. 18 and remains the no. 3 ranked team in the Associated Press Class 4A Rankings.
The Wildcats have dominated in all of their games, outscoring their opponents 260-67. Here are three key reasons why Tullahoma is 7-0 on the year for the first time since 1999.
Offensive line paving way for run game
Before the season got underway, Tullahoma knew that the strength of this football team would be its offensive line. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, the Wildcats are led by a pair of returning junior players, Ian Poe and Caden Bradford, who have been starting on the varsity since they were freshman in 2018.
With that experience under their belt, the offensive line has been thriving in 2020. In its six games on the field, Tullahoma is averaging 248 rushing yards per game.
The Wildcats have been held to under 200 yards rushing just once this year and that came in the season opener against Shelbyville Aug. 20. Tullahoma ran for 172 yards in a 38-13 win over the Golden Eagles.
In each of its last four ballgames, Tullahoma has amassed the 250 rushing yard mark, including a season best 277 yards at Lincoln County on Sept. 25. The Wildcats added 267 rushing yards against Brainerd on Oct. 2, led by KeiShawn Cummings who ran for 113 yards and a touchdown.
It starts at the (defensive) line
While Tullahoma’s offensive line play has been strong, a lot of those same players are making an impact on the defensive side of the ball. As a team, the Wildcats are allowing opponents to 205.5 yards per ballgame.
However, Tullahoma’s defensive line has been stout against the run game. In six games this year, the Wildcats are allowing its opponents to average just 80 rushing yards per contest.
Tullahoma allowed a season-low 35 rushing yards in a 42-7 win at Marshall County on Sept. 4. The Tigers are currently ranked no. 4 in the Class 4A rankings.
The Wildcats’ ability to stop the run has in turn forced their opponents to become one-dimensional, trying to pass the ball downfield. That plays right into Tullahoma’s hands, as the defense has been able to get off the field and has surrendered just under 10 points per ballgame.
Brainerd had one defensive touchdown against the Wildcats, after Tullahoma quarterback Ryan Scott threw an interception and it was returned for a score. The Wildcats held the Panthers to 133 total yards, including 43 rushing yards.
Special teams weapon
The old adage in football is, “If every offensive series ends with a kick, that’s not all bad.”
The Wildcats can relate to that sentiment as they have Justus Chadwick doing all of the work on the special teams side of the ball. That’s not a bad thing at all.
In seven games, Chadwick has made 30 of his 31 extra-point attempts. His final kick against Brainerd was blocked, giving him his first miss of the year.
On kickoffs, Chadwick has equally been impressive, kicking it into the end zone for touchbacks all but four times on the year. So far this season, the junior has five punts for 194 yards, an average of 38.8 yards per kick.
Chadwick has connected on all three of his field goal attempts this season. He drilled two against Brainerd on Oct. 2, connecting on a 34-yard try, before adding a 37-yard make late in the second quarter.
Tullahoma is scheduled to return to the field on Oct. 16 and will close out the regular season against three-straight Region 4-4A opponents. The Wildcats will get that stretch started by heading to Lawrence County with kickoff set for 7 p.m.