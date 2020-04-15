Like nearly 100,000 people from around the globe, Andreas Sfirakis, 7, and his father Matt, were hopeful to be in attendance when WrestleMania was taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida earlier this month on April 5.
Unfortunately, like many other events, WrestleMania was forced to cancel thanks to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) Pandemic. Instead, World Wrestling Entertainment made the call to move its largest annual event to a two-day streaming event with no crowd at its performance center in Orlando.
At just 7 years old, Andreas is hands down one of WWE’s biggest fans around. In fact, he held his sixth birthday party in an unconventional setting, inside the ring at Gypsy Joe Arena, the home to Southern Wrestling Federation.
Prior to that party, Andreas – or better known as his persona, “Andreas the Giant” – had already began trying to make a name for himself online. When he was 5 years old, with the help of his father, Andreas launched his YouTube channel.
“One day he was jumping on my bed with his big old Mickey Mouse and just doing all these wrestling moves from the old timers. I just decided to take a video,” Matt said. “After watching it, I said, ‘Let’s make you your own YouTube channel of you doing wrestling stuff.’”
As of press time, Andreas had yet to perform in front of live crowd. However, when he has time, he enjoys training at the Gypsy Joe Arena facilities, which are located at 106 Southside St.
“We come here. He trains whenever we can,” Matt said. “So that’s how we decided to do the YouTube channel and we’re just trying to make him go viral with it if we can. He has about 391 subscribers right now.”
On top of wrestling, Andreas loves his community. So much so, that he and his father helped deliver pizza to first responders across the city of Tullahoma just before the holidays.
That giving spirit also makes its way into the wrestling scene. Leading up to the trip to WrestleMania, Andreas was hopeful to donate money to Connor’s Cure, a foundation that raises awareness and funds to help with fighting pediatric cancer. Connor’s Cure was started in 2014, and honors the memory of Connor Michalek, who tragically died at just 8 years old after battling medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.
During his time, Connor formed a special connection with many WWE superstars and divas, including both Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. In 2014, McMahon and Levesque created Connor’s Cure, a fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised nearly $3 million and assisted more than 500 families around the globe.
Ahead of the scheduled trip to WrestleMania, Andreas and his family had been selling his T-shirts that his mom makes. They were selling each shirt for $20, with $10 of that price going towards Connor’s Cure.
In total, Andreas and his family had raised $1,054 for the foundation. He and his father were hopeful to make that contribution in person during a tailgate party ahead of the big show in Tampa on April 5. Instead, the Sfirakis donated the money online on Monday.
This isn’t the first time that the Sfirakis family has donated toward a foundation that is promoted by WWE. In fact, Matt has donated quite a bit toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation in past years, including with his restaurant Olympus Gyros & Pizza in Decherd.
“When I first opened up, my first year, September is always pediatric cancer awareness month,” Matt said. “So, I said let’s invite families that might have a kid that’s in remission, or who have cancer, and teach the kid and let him make his own pizza for free. We then give the family 50 percent off on their bill for coming out.
I did that the first two years and then after the second year I said, ‘We’ve got to do something bigger and better,’” he added. “We were able to team up with Make-A-Wish Foundation for the month and raise money. That’s what we did last year for the Make-A-Wish and we plan on continuing to something like that every September, whether it’s with Make-A-Wish or Connor’s Cure.”
While he’s obviously disappointed that he didn’t have his WrestleMania experience this year, Andreas is staying mature about the situation. On April 3, he released a video on YouTube video with a message for the public.
“I just want to say to everybody, stay safe,” Andreas said in the video.
Andreas’ official page can be seen here.