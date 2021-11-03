Jacob Uehlein and the University of Tennessee, Martin, golf team drove their way through the fall season. The 2019 Tullahoma High School graduate played a huge part in the team’s last match of the fall season in Chattanooga.
Jacob Uehlein continued his golf career at the collegiate level after playing golf at Tullahoma High School.
“Playing golf at the collegiate level is an honor. The places you travel and people you meet is an unbeatable experience. It gives me a great sense of pride when I get to put on the UTM uniform and compete with teams all around the country,” Uehlein said about his college golf experience.
Uehlein is in his junior year at the university. Martin golf coach Austin Swafford has faith in Uehlein and his future in the program.
“Jacob overcame adversity at the beginning of the season. His score really helped us out in the last four matches of our fall season,” Swafford said. “He is a leader on our team. He is definitely someone the younger teammates look up to and listen to.”
The UTM team was named co-champion at their last match at the inaugural Battle at Black Creek event. Uehlein was able to shoot a 70 in the first round of the tournament. Uehlein came back in the third round with a trio of birdies and had a 73. The Tullahoma alumnus came in 20th place with a 218 (+2).
“It was a great tournament. We played some highly ranked teams and beat those teams. We opened a lot of eyes that week,” Uehlein said. “It was a great learning experience.”
Austin Swafford is very proud of his team and their work this season.
“This team has exceeded my expectations. They have all worked extremely hard this year,” Swafford said after the season closed.
“We did great this fall season. We won three out of our five tournaments. I’m really proud of our team. We lost some good players last year,” Uehlein said. “We have a great chance to win conference again this spring and I am looking forward to the challenge.”
Jacob Uehlein’s best tournament finish this fall was 14th place at the Grover Page Classic. Uehlein shot 70, 70, and 75. Uehlein has had accomplishments both on and off the course. Uehlein was awarded Srixon/ Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar accolades during his sophomore year. Uehlein has also been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll since his freshman year.
“My biggest accomplishment this fall season is transforming from one of the younger players on the team to one of the oldest and seeing how important leadership is. Leadership is something every successful team had to have. The seniors we lost year and our current team captain, Tate Chumley, have shown me a lot of what leadership means and they have prepared me to hopefully be a captain next year,” Uehlein says.
The UTM team will continue their season in the spring semester. Jacob Uehlein is excited forward to the spring.
“This spring, I would like to see our team continue our success and win a conference championship,” Uehlein said.
Even though his hometown is four hours away, he still thanks his family for everything.
“My family is my biggest support system. Without them, none of this would have ever been possible. They come to every tournament they can and are always cheering me and the team on,” Uehlein said about his family back in Tullahoma. “I can’t thank them enough for all that they have done and continue to do.”
Uehlein’s golf career will continue in the spring season.