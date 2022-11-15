The West Middle School Bobcats bested the Coffee County Red Raiders 35-25 Thursday night. The Bobcats held a lead throughout the contest and sealed the victory with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Zion Jeffrey led the Bobcats with a total of 19 points. Elijah Alexander contributed 11 points in the court as well.
The Bobcats were aggressive in the start of the first quarter, committing quick fouls to start the game. The Red Raiders chalked up four points at the foul line. Brody Sizemore drained a 3-pointer which was the only points not from the line scored by Coffee in the first.
The Bobcats started off hot. Blake Melton drained a 3-pointer. Elijah Alexander drove to the basket for two points. Zion Jeffrey chalked up four points under the basket including a last-minute drive. The Bobcats led 9-7 at the end of the first six minutes.
The Bobcats held the Red Raiders scoreless, shutting them out in the second quarter.
West added eight points to their lead during the second stanza. Jeffrey chalked up four points under the basket and another two at the line. Alexander tacked on the other two points in the quarter. The Bobcats led 17-7 at halftime.
Jacob Nullen got the Red Raiders back on their feet during the third quarter with a total of eight points. Nullen drained a long three-point shot to end the quarter.
The Bobcats were able to keep their lead with Jeffrey adding another seven points to the board. West held a 24-15 lead going into the final six minutes.
Both teams scored 10 points in the final quarter. Alexander led the Bobcats with 7 points, three of those coming from the line. Payton Behrendorff put the ball into the basket for two points. Jeffrey cooled off and only scored 1 point in the final quarter.
Jerrad Morgan drained a 3-pointer to start the quarter off for the Red Raiders. The Red Raiders were led by Jaxon Pruitt with seven points from the foul line.
The Bobcats downed the Red Raiders by 10 points.
The West Middle School Bobcats will play against their in-town rival the East Middle School Panthers on Thursday Nov. 17 at Tullahoma High School. Tip off will take place after the conclusion of the girls’ contest.