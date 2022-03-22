After two months and 78 games, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation concluded their fifth season of the Jr. NBA Recreation League. The league had around 115 players competing in three different divisions for the chance to be crowned the 2022 Jr. NBA Champions.
In the Kindergarten to first grade division, the championship between the Magic and Celtics was a nail-biter. The Magic was able to top the Celtics 15-14 to clinch the title. In the second and third grade division, eight teams competed in a playoff bracket. The Warriors defeated the Lakers in a tight defensive contest by a score of 8-3. Finally the Nuggets claimed victory over the Grizzlies in the fourth and fifth grade division with a close score of 18-14. All players received a congratulatory certificate, with the division champions receiving a first place trophy.
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation’s Program Manager, Lyle Russell, expressed his excitement about the program this year.
“We could not have asked for a better season,” said Lyle Russell, Program Manager from Tullahoma Parks and Recreation. “All of our coaches, players and their families were great and we were happy to provide this opportunity for these young players to develop their skills for the next level of play.”
The 2022 season has been nominated for Jr. NBA Program of the Year by the NBA and Under Armour, and the next season is already scheduled to begin in January 2023.
“We’re very excited about our nomination. There’s a lot of great programs out there competing with us, so we’re hoping for the best,” said Russell. “Even if we’re not selected, after all the great moments we had this season, we’ve already won as far as I’m concerned.”
The winning Jr. NBA program will be announced on June 30th, 2022.