A late rally in the clash of ‘Cats lifted Tullahoma to a 43-41 victory over the Lawrence County Wildcats.
The Wildcats were tied at the end of the third quarter and had a back and forth fourth quarter. The Tullahoma Wildcats pulled out a win in the last minute of the game.
The Tullahoma Wildcats led the whole first quarter, holding the Lawrence County Wildcats scoreless for three minutes. Grant Chadwick started the game off draining a 3-point shot. Krys Uselton, Ryan Scott and Ethan Hargrove drove to the basket for two points each. Joe Duncan faded in a shot for two points. Deandre Jenkins worked in the paint for two points. The Tullahoma Wildcats led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lawrence County Wildcats chalked up 13 points during the second quarter to take the lead. The Tullahoma Wildcats tallied nine points. Chadwick drained a 3-pointer, then took to the line for two points. Deandre Jenkins and Duncan both shot for two points. The Lawrence County Wildcats led 23-22 at halftime.
Tullahoma was able to tally up 12 points to tie Lawrence County by the end of the third quarter. Uselton and Chadwick charged the basket for two points. Ryan Scott made a 3-pointer. Melton took to the line for two points then had a three point play under the basket. The Wildcats were tied 34-34 going into the final quarter.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were able to grab the lead during the last minutes of the fourth quarter. Jenkins worked into the paint for two points. Uselton drained four free throws. Melton gained the Wildcats a one point lead with a shot in the paint. Ryan Scott finished the game with a free throw with one second left.
The Wildcats will travel to Stone Memorial to take on the Panthers Saturday, Feb. 29, in the first round of the region tournament.