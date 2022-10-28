The freshman Tullahoma Wildcats and the freshman Nolensville Knights took to the gridiron on Thursday night for the 56th annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl game. The Knights defeated the ‘Cats 29-6.
The Knights dominated the first half scoring 20 points. Nolensville started the game with the ball at their 41-yard line. With just five rushes, the Knights were in the Tullahoma red zone. With the ball at the Tullahoma 20-yard line, Aaron Slyvester was handed the ball. Slyvester rushed the ball into the end zone. Noah Petrunger’s point after touchdown attempt was successful. With eight minutes left in the first quarter, the Knights led 7-0.
The Wildcats were held at the Nolensville 42-yard line and were forced to punt.
The Knights took over at their 39-yard line. The Knights made quick progress into the WIldcats territory. RJ Snipes rushed the ball to the 21-yard line. Slyvester’s throw to Oliver Bender was complete for a 21-yard touchdown. Nolensville’s point after touchdown fake was no good. The Knights led 13-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats were still held scoreless to end the first quarter. The ‘Cats trailed 13-0 going into the second quarter.
The Knights were inside the Tullahoma 37-yard line when Will Hyden intercepted the ball and ran the ball back to the Nolensville 35-yard line. The Wildcat offense struggled to put the ball into the end zone and turned the ball over on downs at the Nolensville 28-yard line.
Slyvester found Brandon Brooks down field. Brooks took the ball to the end zone to chalk up another six points. Petunger’s point after touchdown was successful. The Knights led 20-0 at halftime.
The kickoff was recovered by Nolensville at the Tullahoma 33-yard line. Alex Bobo forced a turnover on downs with a tackle at the Tullahoma 3-yard line.
The Knights defense forced a safety with 6:37 left on the clock.
The Knights put up another seven points when Brooks rushed the ball for 11 yards into the end zone. Petunger’s PAT was successful. The Knights dominated 29-0 going into the final quarter.
With six minutes left in the game, Lucas Reed finds Hyden down field for an 11-yard touchdown. Chase Dodson’s PAT was blocked by the Knights.