The freshman Tullahoma Wildcats and the freshman Nolensville Knights took to the gridiron on Thursday night for the 56th annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl game. The Knights defeated the ‘Cats 29-6.

The Knights dominated the first half scoring 20 points. Nolensville started the game with the ball at their 41-yard line. With just five rushes, the Knights were in the Tullahoma red zone. With the ball at the Tullahoma 20-yard line, Aaron Slyvester was handed the ball. Slyvester rushed the ball into the end zone. Noah Petrunger’s point after touchdown attempt was successful. With eight minutes left in the first quarter, the Knights led 7-0.