The Lady ‘Cats were ushered out of the TSSAA tournament Monday night as the Upperman Lady Bees stopped Tullahoma in the second round of the regional playoffs 52-38 at Hooper Eblen Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech.

The neutral site game ended up being more of a home game for the girls from Baxter as the Bee Section was packed with Upperman fans as they cheered on their squad that had only lost three games all season. However, they were countered by a smaller but equally loud Wildcat section filled with fans who made the 90-minute drive from Tullahoma.

Lily Melton

THS cheerleaders

