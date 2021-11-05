The Bobcats were able to gain a lead early in the game and dominate the Harris Eaglettes 45-15, leading wire to wire in the one-sided contest.
The Lady Bobcats gained their lead early. Leslie Elliot put up two points with a shot on the post. Yasmine McFarland drained a three pointer for the Eaglettes to put them ahead 3-2. The Lady Bobcats answered back with five points. Madalin Lidstrom added two with a breakaway layup. Aubrey North drained a three to put the Bobcats ahead 7-3. Olivia Blackberry put up one point for the Eaglettes to end the first quarter. The Lady Bobcats led 7-4 going into the second frame.
Elliot added four points to the board to increase the Lady Bobcats lead to 11-4. Blackberry added another point for the Eaglettes. Elliot added two more from the block. Morgan Pridmore drained one of her foul shots. Aubrey North answered back with a point off of a free throw.
Kenley Patton added one more point for the Eaglettes. Elliot added two more for the Bobcats to keep their lead. The Lady Bobcats led 16-7 at the half.
The Bobcats were aggressive in the paint during the second half. Aubrey North started the second half off with a foul shot. Elliot added two more to the lead with a shot off the block. Lilly Smith added two points with a layup for the Eaglettes. Emerald Tillman added two points for the Lady Bobcats. Aubrey North drained a three pointer to put the Lady Bobcats ahead, 24-10.
Lady Bobcat Lily Morris added two points with a jump shot in the paint. North added one point for the Lady Bobcats with a foul shot to end the third quarter.
In a last stitch effort, the Eaglettes added another five points on the board during the fourth quarter. The Lady Bobcats were relentless, adding a total of 18 points during the fourth.
Morris added two points with free throws. North added one point, and Lidstrom added another. Elliot added three points from free throws, then followed those up with a shot in the paint for two more to put the Lady Bobcats ahead 35-15. Lidstrom added one more point with a foul shot. Tillman had a rebound turn into a jump shot in the paint for two. Alexis Cates added two more points in the paint for the Lady Bobcats. Morris added two more to bring in the closer. Tillman sealed the deal with a jump shot in the paint for two. The Lady Bobcats tripled the Eaglettes 45-15.
The Lady Bobcats were set to host the Warren County Lady Pioneer Thursday Nov. 4. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.