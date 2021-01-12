After tying the game at 20 late in the third quarter, the West girls’ basketball team couldn’t hang on during Saturday’s matchup, falling 37-27 at home to Meridianville.
With just under two minutes left on the clock in the third quarter, Alexis Chamblee knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lady Bobcats to tie the contest at 20. However, Meridianville answered with four-straight points to take a 24-20 advantage into the final period of play.
From there, West wasn’t able to mount the comeback and was outscored 13-7 in the final period.
Aubrey North led the Lady Bobcats in scoring during Saturday’s matchup after scoring eight points. Allysa Goon put up six points for West, while Isabella Lidstrom added five points.
Chamblee and Lily Morris both finished with three points, while Madalin Lidstrom scored two points.
Prior to Saturday’s loss, the Lady Bobcats had dropped their two previous matchups. West dropped a 57-9 matchup at Coffee County on Jan. 5, before falling at White County 46-20 on Thursday.
During that matchup at Coffee County, West struggled to hit baskets in the opening quarter and combined for all of its points in the second and third quarters. Isabella scored eight points for the Lady Bobcats in that matchup, while North added a free throw.
At White County, the Lady Bobcats trailed 14-8 after one quarter, but combined for 12 points the remainder of the matchup. Isabella put up nine points for West, while Morris and Goon both added four points. Madalin rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats with a 3-pointer.
West is next scheduled to travel to Shelbyville to open the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Bobcats are slated to take on White county at 4 p.m.
East also opens its tournament on Wednesday and will face South in the opening round. Tipoff of that contest is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.