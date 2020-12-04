In a back-and-forth contest, it was West that was able to take control late and pick up the 25-21 Thursday victory over East at Tullahoma High School.
The Lady Bobcats held a 17-11 advantage at the end of the third quarter. However, East was able to rally, tying the contest at 19 with 3:12 remaining in the contest.
West countered with five-straight points and opened up a 24-19 advantage. Destinee White first knocked down a basket with 2:59 left on the clock, before Isabella Lidstrom followed with a 3-pointer a minute later.
McLayne Bobo added a basket for East to trim the Lady Panther’s deficit to 24-21 with 1:39 left in the period. Only one more point was scored the remainder of the period when Allysa Goon hit a free throw for West.
Both teams struggled for offense early and West led 4-1 after one quarter. Aubrey North put up the first basket of the game for the Lady Bobcats, while Lidstrom hit a shot of her own. Jadyn Johnson added a free throw for East before the first quarter concluded.
The Lady Panthers were able to get the offense going in the second quarter and took a 9-8 edge into halftime. Bobo and Johnson both scored four points in the second period to help give East the advantage.
Bobo hit the first basket of the second half to give the Lady Panthers an 11-8 lead with 4:47 left in the third quarter. West answered with nine-straight points to take a 17-11 edge into the fourth quarter. Lidstrom scored five points in the third period, while White and Goon each put up two points.
East got off to an 8-2 start to open the third quarter and tied the ballgame at 19. Johnson put up the first basket of the fourth quarter. Aniya Grizzard added six-straight points for the Lady Panthers, before West reclaimed the lead for good.
Bobo led East in scoring and netted eight points. Johnson added seven points, while Grizzard put up six points.
Lidstrom led the Lady Bobcats in scoring and put up 14 points in the victory. Goon added five points for West, while White put up four points and North scored two points.
West was scheduled to head to Meridianville Saturday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Bobcat were next slated to host North on Monday. Tipoff of the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
East is next slated to host White County on Monday. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.