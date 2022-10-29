The West Middle School Lady Bobcats tipped off their season Monday night with a 42-22 win over the Cannon County Lionettes.
The Lady Bobcats scored 12 points in the second and third quarters to secure their win. Emerald Tillman led the Lady Bobcats with eight points, all scored in the second half. Joslynn Lidstrom had seven points for the team Monday night.
The Lady Bobcats took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter. Lily Morris and Addison Vincent both scored two points with shots in the paint. Madalin Lidstrom shot from around the arch for three points. Madison McCarl was fouled on a shot and went one-for-two at the line. The Lady ‘Cats led 8-6 going into the second quarter.
Morris and Joslynn Lidstrom both scored four points with a layup each and two shots at the foul line. Faith Vincent scored in the paint for two. Lizzy Sharpton drove to the basket for a deuce. The Lady Bobcats held an eight point lead at halftime.
As the teams hit the court after half, the Lionettes trailed 20-12. The Lady Bobcats increased their lead by 12 points in the third quarter. Madalin Lidstrom and Sharpton chalked up two points with drives to the basket. Vincent went two-for-four at the line. Tillman racked up six points with two shots under the basket and two shots at the line. The Lady Bobcat led 32-18.
West sealed the win with 10 points in the final quarter. Tillman and Vincent laid the ball into the basket. Kenzie Farrell sank one free throw for the Lady Bobcats. Adelina Peterson drained both of her free throws. Joslynn Lidstrom drained one free throw then drove to the basket for another two points.
The Lady Bobcats will host the Harris Middle School Eaglettes Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at West Middle School. The boy’s game will follow.