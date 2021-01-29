Down by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Thursday’s TMSAA semifinal matchup, the West girls’ basketball didn’t cave. Instead, the Lady Bobcats rallied and Lily Morris hit a buzzer-beater to secure a 43-42 at E.O. Coffman and advance to the tournament title game.
With her team trailing 42-40, Morris, a sixth-grader, grabbed ball possession and heaved up one final 3-point attempt as time expired. The attempt was good and the West bench erupted in celebration as the Lady Wildcats punched their ticket into the championship game.
The TMSAA state title game is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Summertown. Tipoff is slated for 5:15 p.m.
Early into Thursday’s matchup, West led 9-8 after one quarter. Isabella Lidstrom did the bulk of the scoring for the Lady Bobcats netting eight points in the period, while Allysa Goon added a free throw.
E.O. Coffman took control in the second quarter and led 25-17 at the break. Isabella netted three points in the period for West, while Morris and Madalin Lidstrom both scored two points. Goon once again hit a free throw before the halftime break.
West’s offense struggled to get things going in the third quarter and the Lady Bobcats trailed 33-23. Goon and Morris each scored three points for West in that third period.
From there, the comeback was on as the Lady Bobcats came roaring back in the fourth quarter. Morris led the Lady Bobcats with eight points, including the game-winning 3-pointer.
Isabella added five points in the final period for West, while Lexi Chamblee netted three points. Avery Sisk and Goon both scored two points to round out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats.
Isabella led West in scoring after she put up 16 points in the victory. Isabella finished her night with a double-double after adding 15 rebounds.
Morris also finished with double figures, totaling 13 points in the win for the Lady Bobcats. Goon ended her night with seven points, while Chamblee scored three points. Madalin and Sisk rounded out the scoring for West, after both players netted two points.