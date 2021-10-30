The Motlow State Lady Bucks soccer team topped the Columbia State Chargers 6-2 to take the Region 7 Championship. Motlow midfielder Kristen Gasaway earned MVP for the game.
Motlow was able to edge the Chargers during the 18th minute of play. Madisen Hodges put the ball towards the net where the Chargers defense nudged it into the net to put Motlow ahead 1-0. The Bucks and Chargers held each other for the rest of the first half.
Motlow’s MVP Kristen Gasaway netted the ball on a penalty kick in the first ten minutes of the second half. The ball was returned back to the Chargers half when Abby Tolbert laid the ball off to Rudy Fisher who put the ball into the goal to put the Lady Bucks ahead 3-0 with 37 minutes left in the second half.
After multiple shots on goal, Gasaway made her way down the pitch again. Gasaway played the ball to Matty Snow to put another point on the score board. Snow’s goal put the Lady Bucks ahead 4-0.
The Chargers answered back in the next 30 seconds when Dule Gaelle scored the first goal for Columbia State.
Freya Roche was determined to keep the lead. Roche made her way down the field and played the ball to freshman of the year Cheyenne Watson who scored the fifth goal for the Lady Bucks.
Columbia State’s Abigail Neidhart netted the ball for the Chargers to bring them to a three goal deficit.
Gasaway was still eager to score. Gasaway made her way back down the last third of the field and fired the ball over the Chargers goalie. Gasaway’s goal put the Lady Bucks on top 6-2.
The Lady Bucks had a total of 22 shots on goal. Motlow’s goal keeper Hayli Meeks had a total of six saves.
The Lady Bucks will travel to Georgia Thursday to keep competing in the next round of the playoffs.