Lily Melton hacked in the act

Lily Melton

 Cliff Allen photo

The Lady Wildcats came roaring back Friday night, erasing a 14-point deficit against the Lady Patriots on homecoming only to come up short in the end, losing their first game since Dec. 16 of last year and their first in the district, 48-40.

A slow start for the Lady ‘Cats led to the end of their nine-game winning streak that dated back to their last loss over a month ago which came at the hands of cross-county rival and the state-ranked Lady Raiders of Coffee County 36-30 in non-district action.