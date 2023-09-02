The Lady ‘Cats volleyball teams has been busy with seven matches recently, going 3-4 in those matches making their season record 5-5 with a 2-3 district record.

The streak of games began when Lawrence County came to Tullahoma and bested the Wildcats in straight sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-18. Olivia Spencer led the team with six aces in the match. Isabella Lidstrom and Emeri Saunders shared the lead for kills with seven each.  Jada Spry and Audrey Todaro assisted on the kills, Spry with 12 and Todaro with nine. The team totaled 49 digs during the match. Saunders led the team with 11, but Spry, Aubrey North and Spencer each had seven. After that, the team participated in the Lynn Cannon Classic volleyball tournament at White County on Sat, Aug. 26. The Wildcats went 2-2 on the day. They lost their match against Upperman 25-23, 26-24. Spencer again led the Lady ‘Cats in aces with three and Todaro was right behind her with two. Saunders had 10 kills to lead the team. Spry and Todaro led the team in assists again, this time Todaro on top with eight and Spry with seven. Spencer and Saunders tied for the lead in digs with eight each. Tullahoma also lost to the host school White County on Saturday 15-25, 25-22, 15-11.  This time Saunders led the Wildcats in aces with four. She also tied for second in kills with Spry at four and was second in digs with 14. Lidstrom led the team in kills with seven. Todaro topped the team in the assist category with 10, Spry followed right behind with eight. Spencer had 15 digs to lead the team.

Tags

Recommended for you