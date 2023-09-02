The Lady ‘Cats volleyball teams has been busy with seven matches recently, going 3-4 in those matches making their season record 5-5 with a 2-3 district record.
The streak of games began when Lawrence County came to Tullahoma and bested the Wildcats in straight sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-18. Olivia Spencer led the team with six aces in the match. Isabella Lidstrom and Emeri Saunders shared the lead for kills with seven each. Jada Spry and Audrey Todaro assisted on the kills, Spry with 12 and Todaro with nine. The team totaled 49 digs during the match. Saunders led the team with 11, but Spry, Aubrey North and Spencer each had seven. After that, the team participated in the Lynn Cannon Classic volleyball tournament at White County on Sat, Aug. 26. The Wildcats went 2-2 on the day. They lost their match against Upperman 25-23, 26-24. Spencer again led the Lady ‘Cats in aces with three and Todaro was right behind her with two. Saunders had 10 kills to lead the team. Spry and Todaro led the team in assists again, this time Todaro on top with eight and Spry with seven. Spencer and Saunders tied for the lead in digs with eight each. Tullahoma also lost to the host school White County on Saturday 15-25, 25-22, 15-11. This time Saunders led the Wildcats in aces with four. She also tied for second in kills with Spry at four and was second in digs with 14. Lidstrom led the team in kills with seven. Todaro topped the team in the assist category with 10, Spry followed right behind with eight. Spencer had 15 digs to lead the team.
Tullahoma beat Pigeon Forge in straight sets 25-18, 25-15. Saunders again led the team in aces with five, followed by Spencer with four, and Spry added two for the team to total 11 in the two sets. The Lady ‘Cats combined for 25 kills in the match, Saunders leading with nine. She was followed by Lidstrom with eight. They had 21 assists as a team, Todaro accounted for 13 of them, Spry had seven and Saunders added the other one. Saunders also led the team with 17 digs of the team’s 44. Spencer had eight and North had six. The Wildcats also beat Jackson County 25-12, 18-25, 15-11. The team had 10 aces. Todaro had four leading the team followed by Spencer and Saunders each had two, while North and Emma Bell had one a piece. Tullahoma had a combined 27 kills, highlighted by Saunders with seven and Lidstrom with six. Todaro led the team once again with 12 assisted and was followed by Spry with nine. Spencer led the team in digs with 11, North had 10 and Saunders had eight. There were five other Lady ‘Cats who combined for 17 digs, bringing the team total to 46 digs. Monday the Wildcats resumed normal match play when they travelled to Fayetteville to take on Fayetteville City, who they bested in three sets 25-21, 25-15, 25-21. Spry had 11 of the team’s 17 aces. She also led the team with 10 assists. Todaro followed with eight assists. Lidstrom tallied 10 kills in 20 attack chances to lead the team. Saunders led the team with 13 digs, as the only girl with double digit kills. Tullahoma the travelled to Lincoln County Tuesday and lost in four sets 25-15, 12-25, 25-15, 25-16. The team totaled 11 aces with Lidstrom and North leading the way with three each. Saunders led the Lady ‘Cats in kills and digs, with 11 and 14. Lidstrom followed her in kills with six. Spencer and Spry were right behind in digs with 10. Spry also led the team with 15 assists. She was followed by Todaro with her 12 assists.
The Wildcats played another match Thursday when they hosted Spring Hill, but the results were not available at the time of print. They will play again Tuesday in Franklin County. Freshman match starts at 4:30 p.m. with JV following and the Varsity after that.