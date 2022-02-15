The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were bested by their cross-county rivals the Coffee County Lady Raiders 47-37 in a game the Manchester girls led from cover to cover.
The Lady ‘Cats had multiple shots at the goal, but weren’t able to put many points on the board during the first quarter. Morgan Carr drove to the basket for two points. Nyjah Gibbs worked in the paint and drew a foul. Gibbs made one shot to add a point to the board. She then pushed to the basket for two points. The Lady Wildcats trailed 10-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Raiders dominated in the second quarter to add on to their advantage. Lucy Nutt finally got the ball in her hands and added five points to the scoreboard. Lily Melton and Az’ja White worked in the paint for two points each. The Lady Wildcats were at a nine point deficit going into the break.
The Lady Wildcats were able to hold the Lady Raiders to just eight points in the third quarter. Nutt shot from behind the arc for three points before adding another three points with a drive to the basket and a foul. Nutt drove to the basket one last time for two points. Melton and Gibbs took to the line making one shot each. The Lady ‘Cats were still behind at the end of the third quarter, 33-24.
The Lady Wildcats added 13 points to the board in the final frame, but were not able to pull out a win. Morgan Carr chalked up six points around the arc in the fuorth. Gibbs drained a 3-pointer, Alivia Bowen drove to the basket for two points and Melton took to the line and made two shots to end the game.
The Lady Wildcats will begin district play on Thursday, Feb. 17. The Lady ‘Cats will have home court advantage throughout the district tournament. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.