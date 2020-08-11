By one stroke, the Tullahoma High School girls golf team came away as champions at the Cookeville Early Bird Invitational Monday.
The Lady Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 154, edging out second place Cleveland who tallied 155. Bradley Central finished third in the team standings with a 172, while Cookeville took fourth at 174, Livingston placed fifth at 181, Walker Valley nabbed sixth at 203 and Upperman rounded out the teams at 205.
Mallory TeVrucht led Tullahoma during the 18-hole round, carding a 75 on the day. Her performance was the third best individual performance on the girls side.
Grae Hicks also added a 79 for the Lady Wildcats in the tournament win. Hicks’ effort made her the fourth individual scorer during the Cookeville tournament.
Ava Catherine Banks also turned in an 83 for Tullahoma, while Sarah Wallace Whitt also put up a 99. However, their score did not reflect into the Lady Wildcats’ final tally. In high school girls golf, a team’s top two shooters determine a squad’s overall score.
On the boys side, Cookeville defended its home course, defeating 11 other teams with an overall score of 289. Tullahoma finished tied for eighth during the tournament, as the Wildcats and Rhea County both put up a 327 during the tournament.
Cumberland took second place during the Cookeville tournament, turning in a 314, while White County placed third at 315. Walker Valley nabbed fourth at 316, while Upperman placed fifth at 318, Cleveland finished sixth at 323, Bradley County scored seventh at 325, Stone Memorial finished 10th at 328 and Warren County rounded out the teams at 350.
Chase Wiley led the Tullahoma golfers during Monday’s round, turning in a 76 during his 18-hole performance. Andrew Cardosi finished second for the Wildcats with a 79. Sebi Aguirre scored an 82, while William Zebick carded a 90.
Isaac Lynch also put up a 97 for the Wildcats, however, his score did not reflect into Tullahoma’s overall score. In high school boys golf, a team’s top four shooters determine a team’s overall score.
Tullahoma was scheduled to host a match against Shelbyville and Moore County on Tuesday. As of press time, the result from those matchups were unavailable.
Both Tullahoma teams will next head to Manchester for its next matchup this coming Monday. The Lady Wildcats and ‘Cats will take on Coffee, Franklin and Lincoln counties at WillowBrook Golf Course with play getting underway at 1 p.m.