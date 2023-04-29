Tullahoma celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a 9-2 victory over Central Magnet.
Before the game the four seniors were recognized. Ragan Norman, Mallorie Stone, Zaylan Spinner, and Katy Bean.
Bean started the game as the pitcher and threw the entire game. Spinner started at first base. Norman was in right field and Stone was in left. All three of the position players got on base.
The team racked up 10 hits and four walks to accumulate the nine runs. Kylee Holt, Addyson Norman, and Kaitlynn Gattis all had multi-hit games. Holt led the way with three. Gattis had four of the six Lady Wildcat RBI. Bean threw 101 pitches. She only gave up one earned run.
Tullahoma started the game off right, as they scored two runs in the first. They held the Tigers scoreless until the third inning. The Lady Wildcats answered right back bringing in another four runs themselves in the third. They had a 6-1 lead at that point. The Tigers scored another run in the fourth and just like in the third, the Lady ‘Cats responded with runs of their own. They plated two, to make it an 8-2 ballgame. Then, in the sixth, they added one more run for good measure.
The Lady ‘Cats followed up senior night Wednesday with a 15-13 victory over Lawrence County. Tullahoma repaid Lawrence County for the game last Thursday, when they claimed a late comeback to win. The Wildcats scored five runs in the 6th on Wednesday to erase a two run deficit and come away with a win in their last home game of the year.
The Wildcats last regular season game is Sunday at Coffee County at 3 p.m.
